Fort Covington, NY

Fort Covington, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Canton Central School soccer team will have a game with Salmon River Central High School on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Canton Central School
Salmon River Central High School
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

WKTV

Tupper Lake Man charged with 51 counts of various misdemeanors and felonies

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested, 40-year-old Marc Counter of Tupper Lake on Tuesday, after he was found to allegedly, unlawfully, possess a pistol. Following his arrest, State Police with the help of Tupper Lake Police, investigated and seized, 2 additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, 2 illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
WIBX 950

Witches on the Water Celebrate Spellbinding Halloween in Upstate New York

Forget the brooms. A coven of witches and warlocks traded their brooms for paddles to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on the water in Upstate New York. For the past four years, a group of people has dressed up as witches and warlocks for a day and filled Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, with pointed hats. Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.
LAKE PLACID, NY
lakeplacidnews.com

Meet Mr. and Mrs. Marbone, the future of the Adirondack Park

You’ll notice a new byline in this week’s issue of the Lake Placid News. And before you ask: No, we didn’t hire a new staff writer at our sister newspaper, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. It’s just that Aaron Cerbone is a new man. He’s now Aaron Marbone.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Explorer

In Tupper Lake, housing becomes a priority

Nonprofit Northern Forest Center to redevelop former hotel. Tupper Lake is looking to build its defenses against rampant short-term rentals (STRs) with the help of private enterprise, public programming, nonprofits and a willingness on the part of some to sell real estate at lower prices for the greater public good.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Malone woman arrested after investigation into Walmart theft

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Malone woman was arrested on October 17 in regards to a petit larceny complaint at the Walmart on State Route 11 in Malone, according to New York State Police. Police say 30-year-old Shantele M. Wilcox of Malone allegedly stole $394.97 worth of merchandise. Wilcox...
MALONE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Upstate man arrested twice in 5 days

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arley Dahlberg, 37, of Ogdensburg was arrested twice within the span of a week. The multi-county caper ran from the mid-Hudson Valley to the North Country. Details are scarce, but Dahlberg was arrested and charged by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. They...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Union: inmate attacks officer at Ogdensburg prison

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association says it happened in a prison dorm last Thursday. The union says the officer was counseling the inmate when the inmate lunged over a podium, knocked the officer down and hit him multiple times in the head and body before he could be subdued.
OGDENSBURG, NY
WCAX

Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County are looking for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist in Beekmantown and then took off. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Route 22. Investigators say a 52-year-old man on a bike was hit from behind by a...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
sbmonthly.com

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

For Mark and Gary Yando and Michelle Yando Langlois, the grocery business is in their blood. Their grandfather opened the first Yando’s Big M in Malone almost 80 years ago and the siblings began working in the store as soon as they were legally of age. When a fire destroyed the Malone store in 1980, they had to decide whether to stay in the family business. They were up to the challenge. They took out loans and rebuilt the store. Ten years later, the trio decided to open another location in the south end of Plattsburgh. Now, after twenty years in Skyway Plaza, they continue to work hard every day to provide the best service they can for their customers.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
