Lisbon, NY

Lisbon, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Norwood Norfolk Central School soccer team will have a game with Lisbon Central School on October 19, 2022, 12:55:00.

Norwood Norfolk Central School
Lisbon Central School
October 19, 2022
12:55:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

northcountrynow.com

Massena Fire Department contest winner

During Fire Prevention Week Massena Central School students and staff learned about how to stay safe and make a plan for evacuation in case of a fire in their homes. Each year the Massena Volunteer Fire Department hosts a contest for grades PK-6 consisting of either a coloring sheet, poster, or essay. This year's coloring contest winner for Massena Central School District from Kindergarten came from Miss Susan Macaulay's class. Emma Mitchell and her family were invited to breakfast at the fire station and honored for her winning picture. Pictured are Assistant Chief Pat O'Brien, Chief Paul Brownell, Assistant Chief Tom Miller, Emma Mitchell, and Miss Macaulay. This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape." Submitted Photo.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Hops Spot owner plans to open Watertown location

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready for food and beer to be served up again in a Watertown building that once used to be a restaurant. In fact, it’s not the first location in the north country for this owner. Once known for its Italian cuisine as Cavallario’s...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s Chick-fil-A to open next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chick-fil-A’s new Watertown location will open next week. The official grand opening will be Thursday, October 27. The announcement was made on Facebook Wednesday evening. The newest branch of the popular chicken spot is located off Western Boulevard where Ruby Tuesday used to be.
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Tupper Lake Man charged with 51 counts of various misdemeanors and felonies

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested, 40-year-old Marc Counter of Tupper Lake on Tuesday, after he was found to allegedly, unlawfully, possess a pistol. Following his arrest, State Police with the help of Tupper Lake Police, investigated and seized, 2 additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, 2 illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NYSP: Dexter man found dead in vehicle in Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Dexter man was found dead in a vehicle in Tupper Lake on October 16, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police responded to the scene where a black 2009 GMC Sierra truck was on fire in a field off of McCarthy Street in the Village of Tupper Lake.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum soldiers help save man from fuel truck fire

FOWLER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two 10th Mountain Division soldiers have been deemed heroes. On Tuesday, October 18, Staff Sergeant Joshua Hayes and Private First Class Jacob Lundemo, both assigned to the 287 Infantry at Fort Drum, were sitting at a local diner on Route 22 in the town of Fowler.
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - More criminal charges could be filed against a 33-year-old Gouverneur man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. William White, the former regional manager of Dunkin’, allegedly stole $24,303.41 from the Gouverneur restaurant. According to village police, White is being investigated by...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
informnny.com

Malone woman arrested after investigation into Walmart theft

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Malone woman was arrested on October 17 in regards to a petit larceny complaint at the Walmart on State Route 11 in Malone, according to New York State Police. Police say 30-year-old Shantele M. Wilcox of Malone allegedly stole $394.97 worth of merchandise. Wilcox...
MALONE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown condemns 2 city properties with leaky roofs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Bureau of Code Enforcement has condemned two properties - one used for housing, the other for a business. The apartment house at 332 - 334 Clay Street was condemned Tuesday. Residents had to gather up their things. It’s the same property that we...
WATERTOWN, NY
North Country Public Radio

$500 million liquid hydrogen facility will bring new jobs to Massena

Air Products, a company that makes industrial gases and chemicals, has announced plans to open a new liquid hydrogen manufacturing facility in Massena. The facility will require an investment of about $500 million. Patrick Kelly, CEO of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, said the project reaffirms Massena's status...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Union: inmate attacks officer at Ogdensburg prison

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association says it happened in a prison dorm last Thursday. The union says the officer was counseling the inmate when the inmate lunged over a podium, knocked the officer down and hit him multiple times in the head and body before he could be subdued.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg police charge man with first-degree rape

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 43-year-old Rensselaer Falls man is accused of raping a person who was physically helpless. Ogdensburg police arrested Michael Hooper on a felony count of first-degree rape on October 13. According to court documents, Hooper is accused of having sex with a person who was...
OGDENSBURG, NY
