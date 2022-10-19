Seekonk, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Seekonk.
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Seekonk High School on October 19, 2022, 12:45:00.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
Seekonk High School
October 19, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Seekonk High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
Seekonk High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0