ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Seekonk, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Seekonk.

The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Seekonk High School on October 19, 2022, 12:45:00.

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
Seekonk High School
October 19, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Seekonk High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
Seekonk High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jamestown Press

Teen breaks record, first to run Pell course in under 19 minutes

Nearly 3,000 runners, including 173 Jamestown residents, crossed the finish line traversing the longest suspension span in New England during the 11th annual Pell Bridge Run. The 4-mile road race, which includes one major “hill” rising at a 4.8 percent grade to 215 feet above sea level, is the only day of the year pedestrians are permitted to cross the 2-mile-long span. The race begins on East Shore Road in Jamestown and ends on America’s Cup Avenue in Newport.
JAMESTOWN, RI
theweektoday.com

Absentee rate at Wareham schools skyrockets due to pandemic

The percentage of “chronically absent” students in the Wareham School District has sharply increased since 2019, according to a report given by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrea Schwamb at Thursday, Oct. 20’s meeting of the Wareham School Committee. Schwamb and the School Committee attributed her report’s findings to...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Rehoboth arm wrestler back on world stage

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — “Big Daddy” is back on the “Big” stage. Jerry Cadorette is one of the most recognizable faces in competitive arm wrestling, but it was never a sport he envisioned taking up. “This wasn’t a sport that I went out looking for....
REHOBOTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Castro, Hopkins lead PC rout over AIC in exhibition opener

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – College basketball exhibition games are underway nationwide and the start of the hoops season is right around the corner. Providence blew the doors off Division II foe American International, 99-57, on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavillion. Rafael Castro poured in a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kentucky transfer […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Cooley: PC freshman Jayden Pierre "will be a household name in college basketball"

Emptying the notebook as the Providence Friars transition from Big East Media Day to the team’s first exhibition game on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion:. 1). If you think that Jayden Pierre is held in high regard as he prepares for his freshman season, check out the answer that Ed Cooley provided when asked Tuesday at Madison Square Garden if he had any coaches-in-waiting among the current group of players.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
speedonthewater.com

‘Timeless’ New Outerlimits SV 50 Headed For Rigging

On the road this week bound for engine and interior installation at Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats in Bristol, R.I., a new SV 50 sportboat already is an attention-grabber thanks to its molten red graphics. For Stephen Miles of Kentucky-based Stephen Miles Design, such a fiery paintjob is the perfect match for the muscular 50-footer.
BRISTOL, RI
CBS Boston

2 pharmacists turn old mill into thriving distillery in Franklin

FRANKLIN - For a lot of people, the pandemic gave them a chance to explore, but for one couple it doubled their passions.Beth and Pat Downing are longtime pharmacists who met in college."It's a lot of chemistry, you know mostly chemistry, and fortunately I had a lab partner who was helpful," Pat told WBZ-TV.From there, they went on to run the McClellan Drug Store in Lee, out in western Massachusetts. It's one of the oldest drug stores in the state. Time passed and they decided to pivot. Pat always wanted to open a distillery."So then in 2018, he went to...
FRANKLIN, MA
capeandislands.org

A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides

A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift

What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
SWANSEA, MA
onthewater.com

800-Pound Giant Bluefin Tuna Caught South of Newport

(Above) Kelly Langion-Milano-Milano lays alongside the giant bluefin she and a group of friends caught aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters. It was just before sundown on Sunday, October 16th when a crew of four anglers from Long Island, fishing aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters, hooked into a giant bluefin tuna south of Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
vineyardgazette.com

Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager

The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
DIGHTON, MA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy