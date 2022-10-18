Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Leaf Angel program lets neighbors help neighbors
Cranberry residents willing and able to rake some leaves can help out a neighbor in need through the township’s Leaf Angels program. The program, running for the second time this year, is organized through Cranberry Township Public Works. It matches local volunteers with families living in the township who need help clearing leaves from their yards.
cranberryeagle.com
Spooky train display to pull into station in Zelie
A festive autumn diorama will be on display again at the Masonic Building in Zelienople this Halloween. The Model Train Club of Zelienople will present its Halloween-themed model train display on Oct. 31 during Zelienople’s Trick-or-Treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. The display will be decorated with fluorescent...
cranberryeagle.com
About 800 coats distributed at Bundle Up Butler
Hundreds of people journeyed to Memorial Park Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, to receive winter clothing items from the Center for Community Resources. While the sunny weather and temperatures in the mid-50s meant recipients probably wouldn’t need to wear their new gear after the giveaway Friday, the organizers of Bundle Up Butler were happy to reach so many people in need.
cranberryeagle.com
Zelie celebrates completion of milestone in stormwater protection project
ZELIENOPLE — The first part of a four-part initiative to mitigate flooding across southwestern Butler County was recognized with a Thursday ceremony. Along with leaders from several surrounding boroughs and townships, Zelienople borough council celebrated the completion of a stormwater project on Linden Street, which is one of four components of a region-wide effort to reduce flooding spearheaded by the Lower Connoquenessing Watershed group.
cranberryeagle.com
1 injured after crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP — One person was injured and taken to UPMC Passavant Cranberry after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Robinhood Drive and Rochester Road in Cranberry Township around 9:45 Saturday morning. Traffic was limited to one lane along Rochester Road, while a tow truck removed the two...
cranberryeagle.com
PHOTOS: Leaves past their prime but still colorful
A majority of the leaves in Butler County are past their “best color” phase, and are now starting to fade and fall off trees in large quantities. According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s fall foliage report Oct. 20, the best color for leaves this week will be found in the central and southern Appalachians and the southwestern corner of the state. Cold overnight temperatures should spur the last push of color in oak stands and southeastern forests.
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
cranberryeagle.com
More animals, fewer donations
The Butler County Humane Society has been taking in a larger amount of stray cats and dogs recently — some with health problems the shelter must treat before putting them up for adoption. The humane society canceled its monthly food giveaway in September — usually for owners who need...
cranberryeagle.com
Man accused of dealing lethal drugs in Cranberry Twp. waives hearing
CRANBERRY TWP — A Pittsburgh man accusing of dealing drugs that killed a township man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. Jadan W. Hudson Sr., 22, will be held in Butler County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond leading up to his formal arraignment before Common Pleas Judge William Shaffer on Dec. 13.
cranberryeagle.com
Time is running out for those who need to register for election, deadline Monday
Those considering participation in the democratic process have run out of time to ponder. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Monday. “All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote can still register to make sure their voice is heard in the Nov. 8 general election, but they should act fast,” said Leigh M. Chapman, acting secretary of state.
