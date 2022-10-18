A majority of the leaves in Butler County are past their “best color” phase, and are now starting to fade and fall off trees in large quantities. According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s fall foliage report Oct. 20, the best color for leaves this week will be found in the central and southern Appalachians and the southwestern corner of the state. Cold overnight temperatures should spur the last push of color in oak stands and southeastern forests.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO