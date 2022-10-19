Read full article on original website
claremont-courier.com
Changing lives, odds be damned
Things had never been easy for Joshua Duncan. It was 2018, and the Kingman, Arizona boy was, once again, having trouble at home. He’d already tried weed in an effort to both fit in with his friends and numb his pain and anger. One day he took it further and smoked some methamphetamine.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LBRW will meet Nov. 4￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The November London Bridge Republican Women Dinner will be held on Monday, November 7, at Shugrues Bridgeview Room. Check in begins at 5 p.m. with dinner and the meeting at 6 p.m. Cost is $21 cash or check at the door. This month’s guest speakers are Mohave County Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ambient Edge “gives back” to community￼
The Humane Society of Mohave County recently received a $5,000 donation from Ambient Edge Heating & Cooling, through Ambient Edge’s Giveback Program. Ambient Edge ran a campaign for the entire month of September to help raise funds for the animals that the human society takes in. Ambient Edge has locations in Arizona and Nevada. Pictured left to right: Brandi Boydstun, Sarah Neal-Johnson, Kristin Freiert, Blair McKnight.
Mohave Daily News
Historical society wants mural on back of Lil' Red Schoolhouse
BULLHEAD CITY — The Lil' Red Schoolhouse, an historic fixture in the Colorado River Heritage Center at Bullhead Community Park, may get a modern update that pays homage to the area's history. On Wednesday, the Bullhead City Parks & Recreation Commission gave its unofficial support to the Colorado River...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration beginning today.
Needles, California: The 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration will begin on Friday, October 21st, 2022. The celebration is free and opened to the public, to learn and celebrate the history, customs and traditions of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. Many of the activities and entertainment, except for the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizona Sommers donates to Kingman Cancer Care Unit
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Arizona Sommers Heating & Cooling has made a generous donation of $13,000 to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit (KCCU). Pictured in forefront are Arizona Sommers staff and KCCU volunteers accepting the donation.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Safeway to reopen Oct. 28￼
KINGMAN – The Safeway corporation, for whatever reason, has refused to answer any questions regarding damage and repair of its grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The outlet has remained closed since an August 13 rain-related roof collapse that injured no one during a monsoon season summer storm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Work begins on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail downtown connector￼
KINGMAN – The Arizona State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do trail construction. Earlier this year the City of Kingman was awarded a $99,000 grant to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW). Those visiting the area are asked to please refrain from hiking the incomplete trail expansion areas. The project could be complete in roughly six months, barring any weather delays.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada
In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Murder suspect sought￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Authorities believe a man murdered a woman in Las Vegas before committing another murder in Golden Valley. Metro police have issued an arrest warrant alleging that 26-year-old Hunter McGuire killed a woman near Jones and Flamingo in Las Vegas Monday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said...
thestandardnewspaper.online
WL Nugent Cancer Center receives American Cancer Society Grant to help patients with transportation
KINGMAN – Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, which can create financial and logistical burdens. That’s why the American Cancer Society has awarded a transportation grant to Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center. These funds will be used to address the access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Kingman service area and ultimately, help save lives.
Arizona police looking for suspect allegedly involved in 2 homicide cases
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in two homicide cases in northern Arizona and Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Hunter McGuire may have been involved in a homicide that occurred in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Early voting has begun
Mohave County Library, Bullhead City Branch; Mohave County Library, Lake Havasu City Branch, and 1776 Airway Ave., behind the Nutrition Center in Kingman. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who have not received an early voting mail ballot or have any other questions, may contact...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gutierrez jailed after scalding child￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has been jailed on a child abuse charge for allegedly using scalding hot water to discipline a toddler. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said the two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, “splashed extremely hot water onto the child for not listening” on Tuesday, October 11.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman found drowned at Lake Mohave￼
LAKE MOHAVE – A presumed drowning is under investigation at Lake Mohave. National Park Service rangers responded at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15 to a report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of the Katherine Landing Marina. The initial search was suspended at...
Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channelAbigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
kyma.com
Inclement weather appears to be cause of deadly September plane crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Federal investigators say the small plane that crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the September 13th crash...
thestandardnewspaper.online
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 29. On this day, law enforcement agencies across the country will provide a venue for people who want to safely and anonymously...
