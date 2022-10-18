ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!

Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately. Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train. First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Cindy Kimberly's Best Swimsuit Photos

Few models in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, if any, garnered more attention than Cindy Kimberly. The popular model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2022. Kimberly, who has millions of followers across social media, made waves with her photoshoots for Sports Illustrated...
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to ‘tuck in’ her stomach when taking photos

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to “tuck” her stomach in when taking photos.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Saira, @sairaayan__, shared a clip of her and her husband taking a picture together. “When you’re taking pictures and he reminds you to tuck in your stomach,” she wrote in text over the video.The footage featured Saira’s partner lightly tapping her stomach, prompting her to readjust her posture. The pair then looked at each other before Saira briefly touched her stomach and they both smiled at the camera. In the caption...
Tyla

Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit

Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
SVG

The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief

Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Refinery29

I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy