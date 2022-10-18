Read full article on original website
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!
Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately. Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train. First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
People can’t believe I’m the same person when I do my makeup – it’s called being a catfish
A TIKTOK user's viral makeup transformation is so startling that viewers are convinced the "before" and "after" are different people. Valeria Voronina, a makeup artist with 2.3 million followers on the app, has blown people away with her shapeshifting skills to the point that many commenters are in utter disbelief.
shefinds
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
Sports World Reacts To Cindy Kimberly's Best Swimsuit Photos
Few models in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, if any, garnered more attention than Cindy Kimberly. The popular model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2022. Kimberly, who has millions of followers across social media, made waves with her photoshoots for Sports Illustrated...
Woman sparks debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to ‘tuck in’ her stomach when taking photos
A woman has sparked a debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to “tuck” her stomach in when taking photos.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Saira, @sairaayan__, shared a clip of her and her husband taking a picture together. “When you’re taking pictures and he reminds you to tuck in your stomach,” she wrote in text over the video.The footage featured Saira’s partner lightly tapping her stomach, prompting her to readjust her posture. The pair then looked at each other before Saira briefly touched her stomach and they both smiled at the camera. In the caption...
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit
Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
I found the perfect unique name for my son but everyone says it reminds them of an animal
PICKING out a name for your child can be a daunting task. You want to make sure you get it right and won't be something you regret for years to come. So one mum took to Mumsnet to ask others for their opinion of the name she and her husband had picked out for their son.
The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief
Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Influencer slammed for begging people to help after she ‘accidentally’ buys £88k sofa
YOU might accidentally order a large drink instead of a small when you grab a takeaway, or buy the wrong size dress without realising. But for most of us accidentally splashing out on a £88k sofa is out of the question. TikTok star Quenlin “Queen” Blackwell claims she did...
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
Mom admits daughter’s name is ‘controversial’ but won’t change it – despite setting her up for a lifetime of misery
WHEN an expecting mom posted about her baby daughter's name, she was met with criticism and judgment for the bizarre choice. Still, she stuck with the controversial choice, and hoped to give the word a "new meaning." A screenshot of the mom's post in a private name forum was posted...
Refinery29
I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome
When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
