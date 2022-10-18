ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont varsity football season all but officially over

Piedmont High School has officially canceled two more football games and will likely not play another game this year, according to coach Jordan Seiden. Seiden confirmed on October 18 that the October 21 game against St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo would not be played. Neither will the October 28 game scheduled against St. Mary’s-Albany. There had been some hope that a game scheduled for November 4 at Kennedy-Richmond might be played, but Seiden indicated it wouldn’t be.
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

How one Bay Area rapper is giving back

VALLEJO Calif. (KRON) — Twenty-seven-year-old Vallejo rapper Larussell made an announcement earlier this week after helping to renovate family-owned “Momo’s cafe” that the local cafe will become a “proud 2 pay cafe” through the end of the year.” The event aims to help people from all walks of life get something to eat. “We have […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
UNION CITY, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

Open Heart Kitchen serves meals to low income seniors

The Open Heart Kitchen in Pleasanton has been serving low income seniors meals twice a day from Monday to Friday since 2005. Meals are currently organized by a nutritionist and distributed from a kitchen in Danville to 3 locations in the Tri-valley area. “I have been working here for 17...
PLEASANTON, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

Pumpkin patches and haunted houses come to Tri-Valley

In anticipation of Halloween on Oct. 31, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and pumpkin spice lattes have sprung up in the Tri-Valley. Joan’s Farm and Pumpkin Patch in Livermore is a popular selection among families and friends for autumn activities. Located in the town’s countryside, Joan’s offers many activities. There is a snack bar and picnic area among the pumpkins and gourds for sale.
LIVERMORE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
Food Beast

'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?

Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Bailing on the Bay Area

Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
510 Families

Codornices Park Birthday Party: Keeping it Simple

For my son’s ninth birthday we decided to throw a fun but simple party at Codornices Park in Berkeley. It was easy peasy to put together, pretty cheap and everyone had a blast. So if you’re looking for a laid-back birthday party that won’t break the bank, here are the details on entertainment, food, and cost.
BERKELEY, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA

