piedmontexedra.com
Oakland City Council votes to continue police ALPR use
Police in Oakland will continue to use automated license plate readers following a unanimous vote by the city council on Tuesday. The readers are cameras mounted on police vehicles that scan license plates during routine police patrols. Information gained may help officers identify stolen vehicles or vehicles connected to a crime or missing persons case.
piedmontexedra.com
ADA redux: SF district attorney appeals dismissal of suit against law firm
Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
piedmontexedra.com
MHS students spend day on the Bay with Blue Water Sailing Foundation
On Friday, October 14, a group of Millennium High School students and staff chaperones spent the day on the San Francisco Bay with the Blue Water Sailing Foundation. This all-volunteer nonprofit is dedicated to bringing the joys and challenges of sailing to San Francisco Bay Area under-served youths. MHS students...
piedmontexedra.com
7 Muir Avenue, Piedmont
$7,250,000 | 6 Beds | 6.5 Baths | 6, 423 SqFt | Showing by Appointment | Anian Pettit Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This stately Georgian style home is beautifully sited on over 1/3 of acre and features grand proportions, expansive grounds and sweeping San Francisco, Oakland and Bay views. Built by Albert Farr in 1930, 7 Muir Avenue seamlessly combines exquisite original details and modern updates for todays living.
piedmontexedra.com
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared...
piedmontexedra.com
572 Montclair Avenue, Oakland
$995,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 2,347 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. Just a few blocks to Lake Merritt & Lakeshore shopping, dining, farmers market and access to public transportation, this spacious bungalow features 3-levels of living spaces with contemporary comforts inside and out. Highlights include large eat-in kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, primary suite, two bathrooms , plus two large bonus rooms for workout, office, or studio. The lower-level family room leads out to a sprawling backyard with raised planter boxes, citrus trees, vegetable, herb garden and plenty of space for entertaining.
piedmontexedra.com
Pass the Remote: This celebrated film festival celebrates the world
The 25th United Nations Associations Film Festival might well be your go-to event these next 11 days for anyone searching for perspective-changing documentaries that aim to make the world a better, more informed place. The festival features 60 documentaries and runs from Oct. 20 through Oct. 30 at various locations...
piedmontexedra.com
611 Hillgirt Circle, Oakland
$995,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5Baths | 2,870 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. This expansive four bedroom, 2.5 bath home combines classic traditional architecture with a sprawling floor plan. Gracious living room and dining room with large eat-in kitchen and adjoining family room, plus parlor/office complete the first floor.
piedmontexedra.com
Best Bets: Day of the Dead ballet, a 1700s world premiere, SF Opera’s open house
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: “C’mon in!” That’s the big-hearted message the San Francisco Opera Company is sending out to the...
piedmontexedra.com
Oakland police warn about uptick in robberies, thefts, and burglaries of power tools
The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is seeing an uptick in robberies, thefts, and burglaries of power tools citywide. The crimes tend to occur between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Many of the recent incidents happened in the Oakland Hills when two to four armed individuals confront the victim, take their property, and leave the area in an awaiting vehicle.
piedmontexedra.com
Police: Person of interest in arson incidents caught on video
From a Piedmont Police Department notice on Oct. 20:. At 4:21 a.m. this morning, officers observed multiple wooden pallets on fire in the Ace Hardware parking lot on Grand Ave. Officers worked to put the fire out with fire extinguishers and were assisted by the Piedmont Fire Department. Later in...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont varsity football season all but officially over
Piedmont High School has officially canceled two more football games and will likely not play another game this year, according to coach Jordan Seiden. Seiden confirmed on October 18 that the October 21 game against St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo would not be played. Neither will the October 28 game scheduled against St. Mary’s-Albany. There had been some hope that a game scheduled for November 4 at Kennedy-Richmond might be played, but Seiden indicated it wouldn’t be.
