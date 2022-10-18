Already a pressure cooker for underclassmen, Brooklyn Tech adds even more heat with its major process. At the end of sophomore year, students apply for a major to study during their junior and senior years. While majors such as Law and Society and Social Science Research are options for students, Tech is primarily a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) school, and the majority of the majors fall under that category. The Survey recently investigated the level of satisfaction STEM students have with their majors, and if the major system is setting students up for successful STEM careers.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO