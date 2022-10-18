The newest training for future nurses doesn’t even involve real patients. Welcome to the world of virtual reality (VR). The Blinn College District has received a $25,000 donation that will help expand its use of VR technology. The donation came from Bill Thienes of Brenham, a retired petroleum engineer who previously gifted two endowed scholarships to the Blinn College Foundation.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO