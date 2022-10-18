Read full article on original website
Bill Thienes gifts $25,000 for Blinn College District nursing programs to introduce virtual-reality training
The newest training for future nurses doesn’t even involve real patients. Welcome to the world of virtual reality (VR). The Blinn College District has received a $25,000 donation that will help expand its use of VR technology. The donation came from Bill Thienes of Brenham, a retired petroleum engineer who previously gifted two endowed scholarships to the Blinn College Foundation.
Blinn-Bryan Campus to host guest lecture regarding the complexities of U.S.- French relations during World War II
The Blinn College-Bryan Campus will host American diplomatic historian Dr. Michael Neiberg for a discussion about the relationship between the United States and France during World War II. Sponsored by Blinn’s History Department in the Division of Social Sciences, the presentation will be streamed live through Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
