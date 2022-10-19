Read full article on original website
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington
Elgin Man Pleads Guilty in April 2021 Crash That Killed 2 College Students
A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year. Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported. The Elgin, Illinois, man's sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington police squad hit, Illinois men arrested
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, two Illinois men were arrested after hitting a squad car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday night, Oct. 19. Around 11:10 p.m., the sheriff's office said, a deputy tried to stop an SUV for speeding on northbound Interstate 43 in...
Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year
The company's second location will replace the Illinois Decorator Center
Janesville school receives one of multiple false shooter threats in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say Craig High School was one of five southeastern Wisconsin schools which received false “active shooter” alarms on Thursday. According to police, the calls were reported to be computer generated and similar in nature. At 11:10 a.m., the Rock County Communications Center was notified of a shooting taking place […]
WIFR
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County board member says Sheriff Gary Caruana’s appearance in a campaign advertisement for a Republican congressional candidate is an ethics violation. Angela Fellars, a Democrat who represents the county’s 19th District, filed a complaint with Winnebago County Administrator Patrick Thompson, Board Chairperson Joe...
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
Rockford is crawling with ghost signs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations. Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
WIFR
Four displaced after upper-level fire in at Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four residents are displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in the upper level of their single-family home in Rockford. Fire crews responded just after noon in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. Two dogs were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported.
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI
ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Janesville man was arrested for his 5th OWI offense on Friday at around 11:59 pm. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy pulled a man over in Rock Township due to a traffic violation. He displayed signs of intoxication and was administered standard sobriety tests, according to police. Following the tests, the man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
Illinois soldier accounted for from Korean War after remains from POW camp identified
A rosette will be placed next to his name at the war memorial in Honolulu to symbolize that he's been accounted for.
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com NIC-10Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7Boylan 41 Freeport […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Driver hits cougar on I-88 in DeKalb County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
Shane Bouma sentenced to life in prison for strangling Machesney Park woman to death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who admitted to strangling an elderly Machesney Park woman to death was sentenced Friday to life plus 15 years in prison for first-degree murder and robbery. Shane Bouma, 42, killed 74-year-old Ellen Marsh in her home on Old Harlem Road last year. Judge Brendan Maher called Bouma’s actions on Jan. 30, 2021, […]
