NBC Chicago

Elgin Man Pleads Guilty in April 2021 Crash That Killed 2 College Students

A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year. Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported. The Elgin, Illinois, man's sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
ELGIN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Port Washington police squad hit, Illinois men arrested

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, two Illinois men were arrested after hitting a squad car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday night, Oct. 19. Around 11:10 p.m., the sheriff's office said, a deputy tried to stop an SUV for speeding on northbound Interstate 43 in...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville school receives one of multiple false shooter threats in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say Craig High School was one of five southeastern Wisconsin schools which received false “active shooter” alarms on Thursday. According to police, the calls were reported to be computer generated and similar in nature. At 11:10 a.m., the Rock County Communications Center was notified of a shooting taking place […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County board member says Sheriff Gary Caruana’s appearance in a campaign advertisement for a Republican congressional candidate is an ethics violation. Angela Fellars, a Democrat who represents the county’s 19th District, filed a complaint with Winnebago County Administrator Patrick Thompson, Board Chairperson Joe...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Five Guys coming to Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford is crawling with ghost signs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations.  Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Four displaced after upper-level fire in at Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four residents are displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in the upper level of their single-family home in Rockford. Fire crews responded just after noon in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. Two dogs were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI

ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Janesville man was arrested for his 5th OWI offense on Friday at around 11:59 pm. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy pulled a man over in Rock Township due to a traffic violation. He displayed signs of intoxication and was administered standard sobriety tests, according to police. Following the tests, the man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com NIC-10Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7Boylan 41 Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver hits cougar on I-88 in DeKalb County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shane Bouma sentenced to life in prison for strangling Machesney Park woman to death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who admitted to strangling an elderly Machesney Park woman to death was sentenced Friday to life plus 15 years in prison for first-degree murder and robbery. Shane Bouma, 42, killed 74-year-old Ellen Marsh in her home on Old Harlem Road last year.  Judge Brendan Maher called Bouma’s actions on Jan. 30, 2021, […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
