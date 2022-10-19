Read full article on original website
Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
fox4news.com
Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say an armed man they wounded in a shootout was violating a protective order being at the home where they confronted him. Police say they encountered the man at the back of the home Thursday afternoon tried to get him to cooperate, but he opened fire on officers.
Dallas police ask for help identifying woman in vehicle wanted in connection to deadly hit-and-run
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an August fatal hit-and-run. According to DPD, officers were called to 5600 Botham Jean Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 20. Officers said a woman could...
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Assault Near Elm Street
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in the video below. On September 30, 2022, at about 1:30 AM officers responded to a call for service at Elm Street and Crowdus. Two male suspects were involved in a fight with the male victim. The suspects left the location. The victim suffered a broken jaw and was transported to a local hospital. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male approx 6’0 300lbs wearing a white tank top shirt. The second suspect is approximately 5’10 180-200lbs wearing a black shirt.
Man shot by Garland police after trespassing, violating protective order
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man trespassing a home has been shot by police.Shortly after 1 p.m. Oct. 20, Garland police responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 600 block of Echo Drive. The caller said that her in-home monitoring system has been activated and no one was supposed to be at the residence. When police arrived at the residence, a man identified as 43-year-old Matthew Waldrop was inside. Police discovered Waldrop had an active protective order issued to protect the caller, stating he was not supposed to be at the residence. Police said when they spoke to Waldrop, he became increasingly agitated and threatened to kill the officers. Despite police efforts to de-escalate the situation, Waldrop shot at the officers multiple times. Two officers fired their weapons, striking Waldrop, police said. No officers were injured. Waldrop was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and for violation of a protective order. Per department policy, the two officers will be placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.
Euless police name suspect in recent shooting incident
Euless police are looking for the gunman who opened fire Thursday. Police were called to the Tides at Bear Creek, an apartment complex on East Ash Lane near Fuller Wiser Road.
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
At Least One Injured in Shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas
At least one person was shot at Methodist Dallas Medical Center Saturday morning and a possible shooter is in custody, police say. Dallas Police said preliminary information indicates that at least one person was shot at the hospital on the 1400 block of Beckley Avenue. Police said that a person...
fox4news.com
18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Keller Officer Who Ordered Driver's Dad Arrested, Pepper Sprayed, Pleads Guilty
A former Keller police officer who resigned last year after the city agreed to a settlement with a man who accused the officer of excessive force and of profiling his son has pleaded guilty to official oppression in the same case. Blake Shimanek was a sergeant with the Keller Police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Memorial Grows for Carrollton Officer Killed During DWI Investigation
A memorial is growing in Carrollton for a police officer who died while assisting in a DWI investigation. According to the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Steve Nothem had just arrived to assist a fellow officer with a DWI arrest in the westbound lanes of 1905 East President George Bush Turnpike when his squad car was hit by a passing driver just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
dallasexpress.com
Old East Dallas Gunfire Leaves One Dead
A shooting incident at Old East Dallas left one person dead and another injured, according to the Dallas Police Department. Officers were called to the 600 block of Graham Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. on October 15, following reports of a shooting incident that left two people injured. One of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Marco Alonso, while no name was provided for the other — reportedly a 20-year-old man.
Forney police seeking public's assistance identifying two individuals
FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the two individuals shown below. If anyone has any information on the possible identity of the two subjects please contact Detective Lyles at (972) 552-6343. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas 20-Year-Old Shot While Driving
A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning while driving through Buckner Terrace, according to Dallas Police Department. Dallas police officers responded to the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue on October 16 after being informed of a shooting. Officers found that 20-year-old Eddi Lopez had...
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-45 in southeast Dallas County
One person has died after being struck by traffic in southeast Dallas overnight. Just past 12:30 a.m. the victim was hit while on foot on north-bound I-45 near the I-20 interchange just north of Hutchinson.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball Arrested
A man accused of killing a Dallas woman after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested Thursday, police and family members say. Cameron Hogg, 31, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Asia Womack, according to police who issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 9 alleging he shot Womack several times and left her lying on a sidewalk to die.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
Midlothian Police search for vandals who defaced neighborhood
Midlothian police are looking for the people who spray painted cars, fences and homes Tuesday evening. Police say they got multiple calls about the graffiti in the Millbrook Neighbourhood and believe it all happened between 9 and 10pm.
