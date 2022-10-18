Read full article on original website
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Dementia diagnosis more likely in patients taking multiple medicines, study results suggest
A dementia diagnosis is more likely in people taking three or more medicines for other health conditions in the five years prior to diagnosis, study results show. The study — led by a team from the University of Plymouth and published in Aging and Disease on 11 October 2022 — found that as a patient came closer to a dementia diagnosis, patterns of polypharmacy were linked with particular medical conditions, such as respiratory or urinary infections, rheumatism, cardiovascular disease and depression.
reviewofoptometry.com
HRT Increases Risk of Cataract Surgery in Women
Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.
Five foods that help you sleep
Eating foods that help you sleep can make a major difference to the amount of rest you get and may even speed up the time it takes to drop off at night. In fact, eating a balanced diet overall goes hand in hand with quality sleep. So why do we...
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Study Finds 15% of Overdose Deaths Linked to Benadryl, Other Antihistamines
Opioids and many street drugs are commonly cut with antihistamines, such as Benadryl, which make fatal overdoses more likely, according to the findings of a new federal study. Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that approximately about one of seven overdose deaths involve the use of antihistamines together with opioids and other illicit street drugs. Antihistamines have a sedating effect, which can make overdose more likely and rescue medications less effective.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?
You could have prediabetes, but you may not know it. More than one in three adults in the United States have prediabetes. You are reading: How do i know if i have prediabetes | What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?. Prediabetes typically occurs without showing any symptoms or warning...
labroots.com
Prunes Help Protect Bone Health from Inflammation in Menopausal Women
Conditions like osteoporosis affect an estimated 10 million adults over 50 years of age, with a much higher incidence rate in women than in men. Osteoporosis is especially common in women during the onset of and post-menopause, when a decline in estrogen levels and an uptick in inflammatory responses throughout the body can cause a loss of certain bone tissue and bone density. The result is an overall negative effect on bone health, growth, and formation.
MedicalXpress
Back pain: 84% increase in treatment success rate
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
labroots.com
Respiratory Hazards in The Cannabis Industry
Workers in the weed industry are subject to increased health risks due on-the-job exposure to various pollutants in the air. As the cannabis industry has expanded its footprint and become more widespread, employees in industry growing facilities have developed a number of different ailments, including abnormal lung function, an allergy to cannabis, and airway inflammation from increased levels of exhaled nitrous oxide.
ScienceBlog.com
Five hours’ sleep a night linked to higher risk of multiple diseases
Getting less than five hours of sleep in mid-to-late life could be linked to an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The research, published in PLOS Medicine, analysed the impact of sleep duration on the health of more than...
Sepsis sneaks up on thousands Americans every year. AI may spot it sooner.
If not detected fast enough, sepsis can be a 'death sentence.'. DepositPhotosEarly warnings for blood poisoning could dramatically reduce deaths, according to new research.
MedicalXpress
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they're so stressed they can't function
Americans are struggling with multiple external stressors that are out of their personal control, with 27% reporting that most days they are so stressed they cannot function, according to a poll conducted for the American Psychological Association. A majority of adults cited inflation (83%), violence and crime (75%), the current...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
athleticbusiness.com
New Study: More Muscle-Strengthening Exercise Extends Life, Even in Elderly
A new study published Monday found that adults who did more muscle-strengthening exercise in a week had a lower risk of death for any reason than adults who did strength training less than those who did not. According to the study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open and as...
News-Medical.net
Impaired SARS-CoV-2 neutralization after booster vaccination in the elderly
A recent study published on medRxiv* preprint server investigates the magnitude and potential molecular basis of the poorer vaccine responses observed in the elderly following receipt of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination dose. Study: Atypical B cells and impaired SARS-CoV-2 neutralisation following booster vaccination in the elderly. Image Credit:...
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract Surgery Alters Blinking Patterns
This image depicts inferior dehydration staining due to incomplete blinking. The darker horizontal band in the stained area corresponds to the turning point of the lid between the downward and upward motion of the blink. Photo: The Centre for Ocular Research & Education. Click image to enlarge. Ocular surface changes...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
Healthline
Diet and Osteoporosis: Nutrients, Diet Tips, and More
Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by low bone mass and the breakdown of bone tissue. When you have osteoporosis, your bones become weaker (. This condition is more common in women and elderly people. In fact, a 2021 review reported that the worldwide prevalence of osteoporosis in women was 23.1%, while the prevalence of osteoporosis among men was found to be 11.7% (
labroots.com
Recognizing the Importance of SARS-CoV-2 'Accessory' Genes
The genome of the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, is very small. But it encodes for more than just the spike, the protein it uses to enter cells. Now researchers are learning more about how various SARS-CoV-2 genes can affect the severity of a COVID-19 infection. This work has suggested that some of those viral genes can influence human immunity, and how the body's immune system reacts to a COVID-19 infection. The findings have been reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
sippycupmom.com
Effective Supplements To Balance Mood and Calm Central Nervous System
Finding the right supplements to balance your mood and calm your nervous systems can be hard. There are so many out there and they all claim to do different things and work with varying levels of efficacy. It’s important to research any supplements you want to try to ensure they won’t compete with any current medications, but here are some of the most effective supplements to balance your mood and calm your nerves.
