ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
msn.com

'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One

Turkish-born American Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that a cold war between the U.S. and China is worsening and World War 3 has already begun. The Broader Implications Of Ukraine War: Speaking on U.S.-China tensions and global geopolitics at the 2022 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit, Roubini discussed the ongoing war in eastern Europe, and why he believes “it's the beginning of something else.”
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
msn.com

The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of

On a tiny island off the coast of China, one company manufactures a product used across the globe for countless household products as varied as PCs and washing machines. And as that island — Taiwan — worries about the threat of a standoff between the US and China, the world's economy holds its breath. That's because there could be trillions of dollars' worth of economic activity tied to that one company: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's biggest chipmaker.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Protest strikes in Iran reported as solidarity rallies held around world

Shopkeepers and factory workers reportedly went on strike in Iran on Saturday as women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week and solidarity rallies were held around the globe. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict...

Comments / 0

Community Policy