CALDWELL, Ohio – ‘National Make A Difference Day’ is an unofficial holiday or observance that places emphasis on volunteerism and community service and provides helpfor those who are in need and for charitable organizations. The event will be held in Caldwell this Saturday, October 22 with various community services opportunities for the community. The Noble LIFT Youth Leadership group is hosting a bake sale in front of the Farmers and Merchants Bank from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. A coat drive will be on the Town Square and all donations will go to the Knights of Columbus local chapter to be distributed to the local community.

CALDWELL, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO