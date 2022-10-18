BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Court of Appeals has denied two two-year-old sentencing appeals. 70-year old Joseph Jendrusik was denied an eight-year sentence appeal on OVI charges . This was the the highest sentence ever given in the history of the State of Ohio after an OVI stop in 2020. Along with being a repeat OVI offender, he had committed other felonies previously. That plays into an OVI specification rule in Ohio where a judge is allowed to give more time based on OVI offenses within the last 20 years.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO