Your Radio Place
Area counties can soon participate in Appalachian Community Grant Program
COLUMBUS , Ohio – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications. The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties.
Your Radio Place
Attorney General Yost Sues Three Companies Over Dangerous Design Flaws at Zane State College in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing three companies for shoddy design and workmanship on a Zane State College building that has created a danger to students and staff and already necessitated the closure of one entrance because of the risk from falling debris. The lawsuit...
Your Radio Place
Noble Local Board of Education approves Installation of New Roof for Shenandoah Elementary School
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — On the recommendation of Superintendent Todd Herman, the Noble Local Board of Education approved an emergency resolution for the installation of a new roof at the Shenandoah Elementary School building. This action was taken at the board’s regular meeting Thursday evening, October 20. “We...
Your Radio Place
Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire
BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
Your Radio Place
Hazmat exercise scheduled Saturday in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County LEPC will be conducting a full scale hazmat exercise on Saturday October 22, from 9:00 a.m. 12 noon at Cleveland Cliffs on Linden Avenue. There will be a large presence of Fire, Hazmat, EMS and Law Enforcement apparatus and personnel at the event. Linden Aveenue will close for a short time so that staged equipment can move from the Cliff’s Truck Lot into the plant property. That will be around 9:00 till 9:15. This is a required exercise so that local groups can meet State Requirements for the LEPC and EMA.
Your Radio Place
Muskingum County backs State Issue One
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — Muskingum County welcomed the Vote Yes on State Issue One Tour Bus to promote the importance of voting yes to keep communities safe. Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch opened the tour outside the Muskingum County Courthouse Thursday morning by speaking on the importance of voting yes on State Issue One.
Your Radio Place
New union deal reached for Belmont County Sheriff’s office and Fraternal Order of Police
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The Belmont County Board of Commissioners approved a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police. The agreement covers all employees and is a three-year agreement. The agreement provides an increase in wages at the beginning...
Your Radio Place
Two long standing sentences denied appeals in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Court of Appeals has denied two two-year-old sentencing appeals. 70-year old Joseph Jendrusik was denied an eight-year sentence appeal on OVI charges . This was the the highest sentence ever given in the history of the State of Ohio after an OVI stop in 2020. Along with being a repeat OVI offender, he had committed other felonies previously. That plays into an OVI specification rule in Ohio where a judge is allowed to give more time based on OVI offenses within the last 20 years.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County road closure set for October 28
BELMONT COUNTY , Ohio – Starting Friday, October 28, at 7 p.m.in Belmont County, access to State Route 149 north from I-70 eastbound will be inaccessible until Monday, October 31, at 6 a.m., for intersection widening work. Motorists exiting from I-70 east at State Route 149 will only be able to turn left onto State Route 149. This work is part of the ongoing SR 149/ I-70 intersection improvement project in Morristown. The completion date for the project is November 30, 2022.
Your Radio Place
No injuries reported in Zanesville house fire
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An investigation continues into the cause of a house fire Thursday afternoon on Cliff Rock Drive in Zanesville. Several area firefighters were called to the scene after a call was received about smoke in the house. Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
Your Radio Place
More repairs approved for the Guernsey County Jail
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Guernsey County Commissioners have approved an additional cost of $5,650 to help fund repairs at the county jail. JERCO Mechanicals has been hired for additional work at the jail including removing more concrete and dirt from flooring in a store room and to locate and replace a damaged pipe and refill holes. The board also approved funds to install a privacy film on nine windows on the bottom windows of the county courthouse.
Your Radio Place
Teddy bears being collected in Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – — Teddy bears are being collected in Barnesville. The stuffed animals will be donated to comfort children at local area hospitals. They will be collected through October 31 with special drop-off locations at Barnesville school buildings. The stuffed animals are being collected and donated in...
Your Radio Place
The Noble County Engineer Announces Noble County Road 12 to Close for Culvert Replacement
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — The Noble County Engineer has announced that Noble County Rd. 12, Rayner Rd. will be closed today for culvert replacement.
Your Radio Place
Talk of the Town: “Adopt a Child” For Christmas!
Jeff Eschbaugh is joined by Elissa Mallett from Guernsey County Children Services to discuss an exciting opportunity to make a child’s Christmas dreams come true! You can “adopt” a child for Christmas, which really just means gifting them presents from their wishlist as they might not be in a situation where those things can be provided to them. If this sounds like something that interests you, contact GCCS today!
Your Radio Place
Coschocton County Man Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl following search of his Residence
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Coshocton County man has been identified following a search warrant at his residence. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, 20-year-old has been charged with a second degree felony of trafficking a fentanyl-related compound after police conducted a search of his home where they located a large amount of drugs and money. More charges are expected following a review from the Coshocton County Prosecutors office.
