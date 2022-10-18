Read full article on original website
Saturday, October 22nd, 2022
Mary Broerman
Mary Jane Broerman, age 60, of Fort Loramie, passed away peacefully of natural causes Monday evening, October 17, 2022, at the Versailles Rehab & Health Care Center in Versailles, Ohio. She was born June 16, 1962, in Portland, Indiana, to Sylvester & Jovita (Stammen) Broerman of Fort Loramie. Also surviving...
Riders rally past Bulldogs
ST. MARYS - Celina took the lead with 10 minutes remaining in the game, but St. Marys wasn't about to be denied. The Roughriders ran off a nearly five-minute drive to tie the game, then marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown with just under a minute left, and after Celina drove deep into Roughriders territory with seconds remaining, an interception by Brayden Sullivan iced the 28-21 victory in a Western Buckeye League football game at Grand Lake Health System Field on Friday in the 104th meeting of the Battle of Grand Lake.
Rangers, Flyers advance in DIV
MARIA STEIN - Two Midwest Athletic Conference teams punched their tickets on Thursday to the Division IV district volleyball tournament in Wapakoneta. New Knoxville followed a five-set win on Tuesday with a 27-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Perry in Thursday's opener, and Marion Local knocked out another MAC rival in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Minster in the nightcap at the Hangar.
Boat owners prepare for the cold
CELINA - As November looms around the corner and temperatures continue to cool, area boat owners are preparing to winterize their boats for the season. Rob Merrell, manager at Kozy Marina, said the shop is in the full swing of getting Grand Lake's boats ready for the winter. "We are...
Board denies site to build solar farm
COLUMBUS- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) on Thursday denied Lightsource BP's site certificate to build a 300 megawatt solar farm in Allen and Auglaize County. Project director Shanelle Montana said Lightsource BP plans to appeal the decision. "We are going to move forward and we believe there is public...
