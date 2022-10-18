ST. MARYS - Celina took the lead with 10 minutes remaining in the game, but St. Marys wasn't about to be denied. The Roughriders ran off a nearly five-minute drive to tie the game, then marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown with just under a minute left, and after Celina drove deep into Roughriders territory with seconds remaining, an interception by Brayden Sullivan iced the 28-21 victory in a Western Buckeye League football game at Grand Lake Health System Field on Friday in the 104th meeting of the Battle of Grand Lake.

CELINA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO