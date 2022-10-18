Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
actionnews5.com
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set...
Florida woman speeds through checkpoint, takes selfie during traffic stop: deputies
A Florida woman was arrested Sunday morning after speeding through a checkpoint, deputies said.
wmot.org
Tennessee man gets jail time for his part in Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot
(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean was sentenced this past week for his part in last year’s riot in the U.S. Capitol. Nashville resident Andrew James Galloway was sentenced to 30 days behind bars. Of the 10 Tennesseans sentenced to date, Galloway is only the third to receive jail time.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 men who stole nearly $7k from vehicle
Two men were arrested in Mt. Juliet after they reportedly stole nearly $7,000 from an unlocked truck.
Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims
A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government. Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in […] The post Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L'Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Marquette, police said.The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said.The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
radio7media.com
T-DOT Rapid Hiring Event
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE HOSTING A RAPID HIRE EVENT ON OCT. 22 FROM 9 A.M. – 2 P.M. AT THEIR REGION 3 COMPLEX ON CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD IN NASHVILLE. TDOT IS CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR MOTIVATED INDIVIDUALS TO ERVE AS TDOT OPERATIONS TECHNICIANS. THESE POSITIONS ARE OUT OF DAVIDSON AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY AND WILL BE CONDUCTING A VARIETY OF MAINTENANCE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDING SNOW AND ICE REMOVAL. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV/TDOT OR GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT MYTDOT.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
WSMV
Tennessee won’t follow CDC’s recommendation to require students receive COVID vaccination
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A CDC advisory committee is officially recommending all states to add COVID-19 to the list of recommended vaccines for children going to school, but it doesn’t look like Tennessee is going to follow that advice. The move would put the COVID shot on the same...
838 acres added to Fall Creek Falls State Park with caves home to bats, miles of streams
The park, which has one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States, will be adding an additional 838 acres of land to its site on the Cumberland Plateau.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
Understanding the proposed amendments to Tennessee Constitution
Voters in Tennessee will see four proposed amendments to the state constitution on their ballots this election season. Election officials are warning voters some of those amendments are lengthy and are advising people to do their research before heading to the polls.
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
