ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Collegian

Two Penn State physicists elected as Fellows of the American Physical Society

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Professors of Physics Radu Roiban and Zoltan Fodor have been elected as Fellows of the American Physical Society (APS), the world’s largest organization dedicated to physics. The APS Fellowship Program recognizes members who have made advances in knowledge through original research and...
The Daily Collegian

Libraries’ digital preservation policy ensures future academic, research access

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Digital preservation is a term that might sound simple enough — but in an academic research library environment it means a lot more than just saving backup copies of files. It is a complex, ongoing process requiring meticulous, large-scale planning to ensure that digitized and born-digital scholarly content is curated and maintained across technology’s changes over time so that it remains useful. Penn State University Libraries’ digital preservation policy attempts to ensure future generations’ access to that digital content.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

NSF graduate fellow looks deep within caves for answers to origin of life

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Dani Buchheister, a doctoral student in geobiology and astrobiology, is among Penn State’s 21 new National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program recipients — six in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences — for the 2022-23 academic year. The astrobiology doctoral...
The Daily Collegian

Center for Holocaust and Jewish Studies to welcome Dina Danon for lecture

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Center for Holocaust and Jewish Studies at Penn State Harrisburg will welcome Dina Danon, associate professor of Judaic studies and history at Binghamton University, for a virtual lecture at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Her discussion will focus on the "Sephardic Jews of Ottoman Turkey."
MIDDLETOWN, PA
The Daily Collegian

Rachel Pell named interim vice president for Strategic Communications

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Rachel A. Pell, associate vice president for Strategic Communications, will assume the role of Penn State’s interim vice president for Strategic Communications on Oct. 29. Pell, who was named to the interim role in September, will succeed Lawrence Lokman, who announced his departure from...
The Daily Collegian

Alumni Association asks what 'Together We Are' means to you for Oct. 24 event

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — What does "We Are" mean to you? From now through Monday, Oct. 24, the Penn State Alumni Association is inviting all Penn Staters to answer that question in support of "Together We Are," an event designed to uplift and celebrate diverse voices across the entire University community. The event takes place at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 on the University Park campus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Cybersecurity and malware protection to be next Faculty Lecture Series topic

SHARON, Pa. — The Faculty Lecture Series at Penn State Shenango continues with a presentation by Dima Rabadi, assistant professor of cybersecurity, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The presentation, titled “Effective Malware Detection and Classification Methods,” will educate the audience about state-of-the-art malware detection techniques and best practices.
SHARON, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Harrisburg announces News Literacy Grants

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — As part of a pilot program through Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications, Penn State Harrisburg is offering four grants ranging from $3,000 to $7,000 ($20,000 total) to full-time faculty and staff members working on news literacy projects. The funds will support direct or indirect...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy