Two Penn State physicists elected as Fellows of the American Physical Society
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Professors of Physics Radu Roiban and Zoltan Fodor have been elected as Fellows of the American Physical Society (APS), the world’s largest organization dedicated to physics. The APS Fellowship Program recognizes members who have made advances in knowledge through original research and...
Liberal Arts and Commonwealth Campuses partner on Postdoctoral Fellow Program
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In today’s highly competitive higher education job market, fledgling academics often find themselves facing an uphill climb when trying to land their first post-doctorate faculty position. Looking to address the issue in a mutually beneficial way, Penn State’s College of the Liberal Arts has...
Libraries’ digital preservation policy ensures future academic, research access
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Digital preservation is a term that might sound simple enough — but in an academic research library environment it means a lot more than just saving backup copies of files. It is a complex, ongoing process requiring meticulous, large-scale planning to ensure that digitized and born-digital scholarly content is curated and maintained across technology’s changes over time so that it remains useful. Penn State University Libraries’ digital preservation policy attempts to ensure future generations’ access to that digital content.
NSF graduate fellow looks deep within caves for answers to origin of life
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Dani Buchheister, a doctoral student in geobiology and astrobiology, is among Penn State’s 21 new National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program recipients — six in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences — for the 2022-23 academic year. The astrobiology doctoral...
Community conversation on policing and race set for Oct. 25 in State College
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — State College Borough and Centre County Community Conferencing will hold a community conversation focused on the topic “The Intersection of Policing and Race” from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the State Theatre in downtown State College. The conversation, moderated by Jason Browne...
Center for Holocaust and Jewish Studies to welcome Dina Danon for lecture
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Center for Holocaust and Jewish Studies at Penn State Harrisburg will welcome Dina Danon, associate professor of Judaic studies and history at Binghamton University, for a virtual lecture at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Her discussion will focus on the "Sephardic Jews of Ottoman Turkey."
Rachel Pell named interim vice president for Strategic Communications
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Rachel A. Pell, associate vice president for Strategic Communications, will assume the role of Penn State’s interim vice president for Strategic Communications on Oct. 29. Pell, who was named to the interim role in September, will succeed Lawrence Lokman, who announced his departure from...
Alumni Association asks what 'Together We Are' means to you for Oct. 24 event
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — What does "We Are" mean to you? From now through Monday, Oct. 24, the Penn State Alumni Association is inviting all Penn Staters to answer that question in support of "Together We Are," an event designed to uplift and celebrate diverse voices across the entire University community. The event takes place at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 on the University Park campus.
Cybersecurity and malware protection to be next Faculty Lecture Series topic
SHARON, Pa. — The Faculty Lecture Series at Penn State Shenango continues with a presentation by Dima Rabadi, assistant professor of cybersecurity, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The presentation, titled “Effective Malware Detection and Classification Methods,” will educate the audience about state-of-the-art malware detection techniques and best practices.
Penn State Harrisburg announces News Literacy Grants
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — As part of a pilot program through Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications, Penn State Harrisburg is offering four grants ranging from $3,000 to $7,000 ($20,000 total) to full-time faculty and staff members working on news literacy projects. The funds will support direct or indirect...
