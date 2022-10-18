DeKALB – NIU volleyball was left with its third straight loss after the University of Toledo topped the Huskies in each of the match’s three sets on Friday evening. The Huskies (13-7, 6-4 MAC) were outmatched in all three sets as the Toledo Rockets (14-7, 7-3 MAC) swept NIU to begin the two-match series between the Mid-American Conference rivals.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO