macaronikid.com
🍁 10 Days of Fun Halloween and Fall Activities 🎃
Spray cans) - it will all be done here!. Join us to paint in our black light room to paint this spooky haunted house! Adults only. BYOB. 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Get into the Fall Fun every weekend at Bedners' Farm Fresh Market!. 🎃 👻 Spookyville 🎃 in Yesteryear Village...
veronews.com
Oktoberbest promises fun for the whole family
You know about all the fun and food at this weekend’s Vero Beach Oktoberfest. But in addition to adults enjoying the expected Biergarten with German beer served by “Mädchen” decked out in traditional dirndls, Bavarians in Lederhosen performing Schuhplattler dance, Rötkohl und Schnitzel, there will be scads of things for the young ones. There’s the Young Entrepreneurs market, which sets up its cooperative shop selling items to families. You’ll find artwork, crafts, baked goods, granola, handmade toys, organic pet treats and so much more. The Young Entrepreneurs market is part of the Kids Activities section of the Oktoberfest. That section includes slides and bounce houses, bubbles galore, glitter tattoos and face painting, pumpkin painting and more. The Oktoberfest runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach. Admission is $5 general and free for children 12 years and younger. Free parking. For more information, visit VeroBeachOktoberfest.com or call 772-492-6105.
fb101.com
Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast
District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
macaronikid.com
Library Works with City of Stuart to Add Pick-up Locker to East Stuart
To provide easy access to library materials for East Stuart residents, the Martin County Library System has been awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Board of County Commissioners to install a library pick-up locker and book drop at the 10th Street Community Center. This locker will be...
At the Table newsletter: 3 reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, here in PB County
Three reasons to plan a visit to Florida's oldest steakhouse, located right here in PB County. We’ve got a particularly meaty dining newsletter today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward...
Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale Returns
Vendors from across the state will descend on the South Florida Fairgrounds for the annual sale October 22 The post Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale Returns appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
New Chicken Restaurant Planned for Lake Worth
Jackson’s Chicken Shack looks to be opening in a retail center near Jog Road and Lantana Road The post New Chicken Restaurant Planned for Lake Worth appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
WPBF News 25
'Joy and inspiration to all of us': Loved ones remember former teacher killed in Martin County car crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones are remembering the lives lost in atragic car accident in Martin County Tuesday afternoon. "They were celebrating their anniversary yesterday and turning into their community and then propelled out into eternity," the Rev. Darrell Norman, pastor of First Baptist Church in Stuart, told WPBF 25 News.
WPBF News 25
Family of woman, toddler killed at Publix in Royal Palm Beach suing the company
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of Litha Varone and her grandson, 23-month-old Samuel Varone, who were shot and killed at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, are nowsuing the company. The deadly shooting happened in June 2021 when the suspect, Timothy J. Wall, 55, opened fire on the...
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket.
cw34.com
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
Female Uber Eats driver shot, wounded while delivering food in Delray
DELRAY BEACH — An Uber Eats driver was shot and wounded Friday night while she was delivering an order in a Delray Beach neighborhood, city police said Saturday. Police say they have two suspects, and have arrested one, but are searching for another. The woman was delivering the order...
Neighbors mourn loss of 'super nice family' after Martin Co. crash
We are learning more about the four lives that were lost in Tuesday's violent crash in Martin County involving a Tesla and minivan.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily
Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
