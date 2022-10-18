ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

🍁 10 Days of Fun Halloween and Fall Activities 🎃

Spray cans) - it will all be done here!. Join us to paint in our black light room to paint this spooky haunted house! Adults only. BYOB. 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Get into the Fall Fun every weekend at Bedners' Farm Fresh Market!. 🎃 👻 Spookyville 🎃 in Yesteryear Village...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Oktoberbest promises fun for the whole family

You know about all the fun and food at this weekend’s Vero Beach Oktoberfest. But in addition to adults enjoying the expected Biergarten with German beer served by “Mädchen” decked out in traditional dirndls, Bavarians in Lederhosen performing Schuhplattler dance, Rötkohl und Schnitzel, there will be scads of things for the young ones. There’s the Young Entrepreneurs market, which sets up its cooperative shop selling items to families. You’ll find artwork, crafts, baked goods, granola, handmade toys, organic pet treats and so much more. The Young Entrepreneurs market is part of the Kids Activities section of the Oktoberfest. That section includes slides and bounce houses, bubbles galore, glitter tattoos and face painting, pumpkin painting and more. The Oktoberfest runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach. Admission is $5 general and free for children 12 years and younger. Free parking. For more information, visit VeroBeachOktoberfest.com or call 772-492-6105.
VERO BEACH, FL
fb101.com

Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast

District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

Library Works with City of Stuart to Add Pick-up Locker to East Stuart

To provide easy access to library materials for East Stuart residents, the Martin County Library System has been awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Board of County Commissioners to install a library pick-up locker and book drop at the 10th Street Community Center. This locker will be...
STUART, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily

Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy