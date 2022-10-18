Son of US citizen detained in Saudi Arabia says his father is 'nowhere near being dissident'

Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Live broadcast shows former Chinese president being abruptly escorted out of the Communist Party Congress closing ceremony
Footage shows China's ex-president Hu Jintao, who was sitting next to President Xi Jinping, being removed from the 20th Party Congress closing ceremony.
Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement covering military, intelligence and cybersecurity cooperation to counter the deteriorating security outlook driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was less concerning, was the major outcome of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in the west coast city of Perth. It builds on a reciprocal access agreement that Kishida inked in January with then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that removes obstacles to holding joint military exercises in either country. That is the first such agreement Japan has struck with any country other than the United States. Japan announced Saturday that its Self-Defense Forces will train and take part in exercises with the Australian military in northern Australia for the first time under the agreement.
Iranians strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week
Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran on Saturday as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said. A teachers' union in Iran has called for a nationwide strike on Sunday and Monday over the crackdown that Amnesty International says has cost the lives of at least 23 children.
Clayton News Daily
Imran Khan disqualified from holding office for five years, Pakistan's election commission rules
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be disqualified from holding political office for five years, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled on Friday, a move likely to further inflame political tensions in the country. While reading out the recommendation, ECP chief Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that Khan was...
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
Clayton News Daily
China's Xi emerges from Communist Party Congress with more power, set for third term
China's top leader Xi Jinping is set to begin a norm-breaking third term with an even greater concentration of power, after retiring key party leaders from the top ruling body to make room for his own allies. The week-long Communist Party Congress concluded Saturday with the ushering in of a...
Clayton News Daily
How a judge explained his sentence of Steve Bannon to four months for contempt of Congress
A sentence of four months in prison that ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced was shorter than the six months prosecutors were seeking, but still a noteworthy punishment and a boost to the House January 6 committee's efforts. As lawmakers have struggled for years to secure participation with Trump allies...
Russia-Ukraine war live: major power outages in central and western Ukraine after Russian shelling
Ukrainian officials say energy restrictions have had to be applied in Kyiv and other areas after attacks on power stations
Clayton News Daily
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Communist Party Congress comes to a close
Former Chinese top leader Hu Jintao was unexpectedly led out of the closing ceremony of a major meeting of China's ruling Communist Party Saturday, in a moment of drama during what is typically a highly choreographed event. Hu, 79, was seated in a prominent position at the front table in...
Clayton News Daily
Newsmax bans Lara Logan after QAnon-style rant, condemns her words in 'the strongest terms'
The right-wing channel Newsmax has banned Lara Logan from its air after she went on a QAnon-style rant during an appearance on the network this week. In a bizarre interview, Logan told host Eric Bolling that "the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world," and later added that the world's elites "want us eating insects [and] cockroaches" while they "dine on the blood of children."
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has been sworn in as Italian premier
Giorgia Meloni was sworn in on Saturday as Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II. She is also the first woman to be premier.
Clayton News Daily
The funeral home can't cope, so a Texas sheriff is storing bodies of migrants who died crossing the border in a refrigerated container, he says
The bodies of migrants who died trying to cross the US-Mexico border are being kept in a refrigerated container near the Rio Grande because the local funeral home can longer store them, a Texas sheriff says. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber has been working with consulate staff to identify five...
