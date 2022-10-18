When I went to sign up for my classes senior year, I was upset to see that there were only two English classes provided, both of which were required. As someone who plans on majoring in Business in college, classes like World Literature aren’t interesting to me nor are they relevant to my potential future paths of study. I have doubled in science classes since 10th grade in the hopes to increase my GPA and impress college, however, I wish I could have instead been able to take English classes more specific to the Business field.

3 DAYS AGO