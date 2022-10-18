Fort Myers Brewing Company has rescheduled several of its popular October events to Oct. 28-30, offering a variety of family-friendly events throughout the weekend. Fort Myers Brewing Company has re-envisioned its popular Oktoberfest into a special one-day event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 11 p.m. that features craft beers, German-inspired food trucks, live music and a stein-hoisting competition. More than 40 beers will be on tap throughout the day, with signature Oktoberfest beers including Oktoberfest Lager, Pump-Q-Lees, Smoked Helles, Smoked Marzen, Bavarian Hefeweizen, Czech Around, Schwarzbier and Doppelbock as well as specialty Spyk’d Hard Seltzers including Retro Orange, Pink Lemonade, Blue Raspberry and Sour Apple.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO