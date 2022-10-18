Read full article on original website
Is Fortnite a dead game in 2022?
Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale that was first released in 2017 as a co-op third-person survival game under the name Fortnite: Save the World. Seeing that the game wasn’t popular in the newly-formed community and PUBG: Battleground became a cultural phenomenon quickly after its release, the devs began working on their version of the battle royale game that would eventually become Fortnite Battle Royale. This game mode quickly grew in popularity, with 10 million players joining the game in the first two weeks of its release.
Rare Fortnite pickaxe returns after 3 years
Bottom Feeder is an epic quality pickaxe in Fortnite that first saw the light of day with Chapter one, season one. This epic harvesting tool made a return with Fortnite Fishing Frenzy, which lasted from Nov. 22, 2019, through Nov. 24, 2019. After being vaulted for nearly three years, Bottom Feeder is returning to the game.
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
Here’s the full list of Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and the campaign is playable one week early for those who pre-ordered the game. While the full suite of game modes will release on Oct. 28, including multiplayer and Special Ops, the campaign is now playable and gamers everywhere are hopping back into the Modern Warfare universe for a high-stakes globetrotting campaign.
What is the release date for MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One?
A Multiverse war is coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2023, showcasing an entire set on the Phyrexian home world of New Phyrexia in the Standard-legal set Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Elesh Norn is the face of the 2023 MTG set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), as her...
Riot opens voting for VALORANT Give Back Bundle 2022
Riot is giving VALORANT players a chance to give back and pick up some highly sought-after weapon skins again with the return of the Give Back Bundle initiative for 2022. Voting has officially opened for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, giving players four different choices to make regarding the skins they want to see included in the bundle. The bundles will include the four skins plus a collection of accessories, and 50 percent of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100 percent from accessories will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
All Prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season one
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s battle pass. This system, which is new to the franchise, replaces the old loot boxes as the de facto way to gain cosmetics, including new heroes and highly-coveted skins. Player level XP has been removed in favor of battle pass XP, meaning the more people play, the more they’ll unlock on the battle pass.
Best Killjoy Bind setups in VALORANT
Killjoy is one of the underused agents in VALORANT. Her mollies are incredibly lethal, and if used in the right way, can easily net you some easy frags to pump up your K/D ratio. She’s a bit of a fiddly character as her set-ups take time to master and time...
Best Syndra Build in League of Legends
Since she was released in 2012, Syndra has been one of the most iconic mid lane mages in League of Legends. Professional players would often pick her up and hard carry their team to victory. Throughout the years, though, the champion had always been in a weird position where she was either too powerful or weak. Recently, Riot Games decided to tweak her kit slightly to bring her back into the meta, and her small rework proved successful: her gameplay feels more rewarding and allows for higher skill expression.
The winners and losers of VALORANT Patch 5.08
A new wave has crashed onto the beach that is the VALORANT meta via the introduction of the latest agent, the water-bending controller agent Harbor. His arrival coincides with the Patch 5.08 update, as well as the start of Episode Five, Act Three. Harbor is a unique controller that doesn’t...
‘Be fast with muting people,’: Grubby gives the best advice to players wanting to get into Dota 2
Legendary Warcraft III player Grubby continues his Dota 2 adventures as fans worldwide tune in to watch how the former pro hones his skills. And, consideringGrubby has decades of experience playing real-time strategy (RTS) games, he’s also been helping his viewers who are considering trying out Valve’s MOBA with some useful tips and tricks.
MATUMBAMAN locks in happiness regardless of Liquid’s TI11 result
MATUMBAMAN’s retirement plans haven’t been a secret, as the veteran has been quite vocal about his wishes to hang his mouse, keyboard, and lucky shorts up after The International 2022 concludes. While Team Liquid has been putting on an impressive show at TI11, they have been on the...
MTG Extra Life Secret Lair 2022 showcases children’s art transformed
Wizards of the Coast will once again partner with Extra Life to raise money for kids in the Seattle area through a Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop in November. WotC has raised over $4 million USD through a partnership with Extra Life over the last decade through MTG and Dungeons & Dragons. The Extra Life 2022 Secret Lair will directly raise money for the Seattle Children’s Autism Center, according to Mendy Minjarez on the Weekly MTG stream today. A total of 50 percent of the money raised from the Secret Lair drop will go to kids, adults, and families at the Autism Center.
All Overwatch 2 double XP weekend start and end dates
Anyone who played Overwatch 2 at launch had a terrible time trying to actually get into the game. People were waiting hours only to sit in a loop of getting kicked to the back of the line. And now, Blizzard is hosting two double XP weekends to make up for it.
XERXIA parts ways with VALORANT trio
XERXIA has released VALORANT players Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut, Panyawat “sushiboys” Subsiriroj, Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard, coach Yuttanagorn “Zeus” Kaewkongyai, and manager Jirawat “HeadHawk” Kalumpanun, the org announced today. All of them have become unrestricted free agents. The news of XERXIA and...
Where Super Smash Bros. started: Sakurai shares new footage and details from original prototype
If you’re unaware, Masahiro Sakurai has started his own YouTube channel and has been posting lessons and advice for budding game developers. His recent video talks about how the popular Super Smash Bros. came to be. In the video, Sakurai shared the first prototype of Smash Bros. called the...
Tundra Esports played so well at TI11 they got powered up IRL
You know how sometimes you play so well in a game that the adrenaline and feelings from that performance carry over into whatever you do next like a stat buff for your day? Well, something similar happened to Tundra Esports after they won their first series at The International 2022’s main event—but this time, the buff was taken to the extreme.
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure RPG set on the streets of Gotham, putting players in the role of a team of heroes in wake of Batman’s death. As the city changes, Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing will need to figure out how to get around the city fast. Luckily, Lucius Fox provides an option to help the characters get around faster.
All safe codes and locations in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign for ‘Gentleman Thief’ achievement
Achievement hunting can be a pain, especially when you’re just trying to enjoy a fun campaign like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While you might stumble upon parts of the achievement in your first playthrough, there’s no shame in going back into the campaign’s replayable missions to finish off some tasks.
