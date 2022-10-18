Read full article on original website
How to dig up and collect Terrifying Tablature in a single match in Fortnite
Fortnite’s annual Halloween-themed event is here, promising new thrills and challenges to keep players engaged through this spooky season. Some of the other quests of Fortnitemares have asked players to dance with Chrome Punk and eat some candy. Now, players are being tasked with digging up some scary reading material.
How to get Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first major content update introduced a massive amount of content that players knew would be arriving and perhaps even more content that was a completely unexpected surprise. One such feature is the new mine area that players will need to explore almost immediately after meeting the infamous The Lion King villain Scar.
Rare Fortnite pickaxe returns after 3 years
Bottom Feeder is an epic quality pickaxe in Fortnite that first saw the light of day with Chapter one, season one. This epic harvesting tool made a return with Fortnite Fishing Frenzy, which lasted from Nov. 22, 2019, through Nov. 24, 2019. After being vaulted for nearly three years, Bottom Feeder is returning to the game.
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure RPG set on the streets of Gotham, putting players in the role of a team of heroes in wake of Batman’s death. As the city changes, Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing will need to figure out how to get around the city fast. Luckily, Lucius Fox provides an option to help the characters get around faster.
All unlockable operators in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature 23 unique operators at launch that can be unlocked in various ways. From PlayStation exclusives to operators unlocked through gameplay, Call of Duty gives players new ways to show off their favorite faction. This iteration of Call of Duty houses two different...
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
Here’s the full list of Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and the campaign is playable one week early for those who pre-ordered the game. While the full suite of game modes will release on Oct. 28, including multiplayer and Special Ops, the campaign is now playable and gamers everywhere are hopping back into the Modern Warfare universe for a high-stakes globetrotting campaign.
Best Killjoy Bind setups in VALORANT
Killjoy is one of the underused agents in VALORANT. Her mollies are incredibly lethal, and if used in the right way, can easily net you some easy frags to pump up your K/D ratio. She’s a bit of a fiddly character as her set-ups take time to master and time...
Best Jayce build in League of Legends
Jayce has always been a champion among the League of Legends roster that requires exquisite mechanics to fully unleash his potential. The Defender of Tomorrow is usually played at the highest level of play, but Riot Games has been pushing him back into the meta with subsequent buffs. If you’re...
‘Arteezy must feel so bad about shaving now’: Gorgc and YapzOr discuss Evil Geniuses’ TI11 exit
With the increasing belief in the “bald buff” as of late, Dota 2 teams have seemingly been sacrificing their hair to the Dota gods in exchange for victory. While this superstition was started by Yatoro of Team Spirit last year at TI10, it seems like players have been believing in it as a good luck charm and shaving their heads before important games.
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
All Prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season one
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s battle pass. This system, which is new to the franchise, replaces the old loot boxes as the de facto way to gain cosmetics, including new heroes and highly-coveted skins. Player level XP has been removed in favor of battle pass XP, meaning the more people play, the more they’ll unlock on the battle pass.
The winners and losers of VALORANT Patch 5.08
A new wave has crashed onto the beach that is the VALORANT meta via the introduction of the latest agent, the water-bending controller agent Harbor. His arrival coincides with the Patch 5.08 update, as well as the start of Episode Five, Act Three. Harbor is a unique controller that doesn’t...
Sneyking gets revenge, Tundra Esports give OG the cold shoulder at TI11
What would you do if skiter is running at you on a fully-farmed hero in Dota 2? That is a question OG was asked and couldn’t find a strong answer to on day two of The International 2022’s main stage. When Tundra Esports claimed the top seed in...
Gladiators fall as OG gets one step closer to Dota 2 greatness at TI11
Inexperience on a big stage can cause younger players to underperform, however, OG’s roster continues to outperform pre-season expectations as they fend off Gaimin Gladiators and move on at The International 2022. It was a battle between two teams with very little experience on LAN, but neither side looked...
MATUMBAMAN locks in happiness regardless of Liquid’s TI11 result
MATUMBAMAN’s retirement plans haven’t been a secret, as the veteran has been quite vocal about his wishes to hang his mouse, keyboard, and lucky shorts up after The International 2022 concludes. While Team Liquid has been putting on an impressive show at TI11, they have been on the...
T1 crush RNG’s hopes of a Summoner’s Cup in a breathtaking sweep at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The games might have been closer than what people might expect from a sweep, but T1...
Where Super Smash Bros. started: Sakurai shares new footage and details from original prototype
If you’re unaware, Masahiro Sakurai has started his own YouTube channel and has been posting lessons and advice for budding game developers. His recent video talks about how the popular Super Smash Bros. came to be. In the video, Sakurai shared the first prototype of Smash Bros. called the...
Tundra Esports played so well at TI11 they got powered up IRL
You know how sometimes you play so well in a game that the adrenaline and feelings from that performance carry over into whatever you do next like a stat buff for your day? Well, something similar happened to Tundra Esports after they won their first series at The International 2022’s main event—but this time, the buff was taken to the extreme.
