Paul Merson urges Erik ten Hag to start Cristiano Ronaldo and drop Jadon Sancho for Manchester United's clash with Tottenham... as he labels the match a 'MUST-WIN game' for the Red Devils

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Paul Merson has called for Erik ten Hag to pick Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Jadon Sancho for Manchester United's game against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Heading into the match at Old Trafford, United have only lost one of their last seven matches, but they have struggled for goals in their last two outings.

They needed a stoppage-time winner against Omonia Nicosia last week, and then failed to find a breakthrough at home to Newcastle on Sunday. Merson has predicted how United could line-up against Spurs, and he thinks Ronaldo ought to get the nod over Sancho due to his added goal threat.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating afternoon against Newcastle on Sunday
Paul Merson thinks Ronaldo should still start ahead of Jadon Sancho against Spurs

'I think Cristiano Ronaldo will play this game. I only say that because I know that Tottenham will play everybody behind the ball. Manchester United will need to put balls into the box, and Ronaldo is the best header of the ball in the world,' Merson wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

'I'd leave Jadon Sancho out this week and play Ronaldo, Rashford, and Antony up front.'

The Red Devils are currently three points outside the top four, and seven points behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

Merson feels United must not let the gap widen between themselves and the Champions League places, and views Wednesday's game as a 'must-win' for ten Hag's men.

'If United don't win this game, they take a draw and a defeat on their trip away to Chelsea. They're facing two of the top four in their next two Premier League games, and it's a massive week for them,' he added.

Merson has labelled United's game with Tottenham as a 'must-win game' for Erik ten Hag's side

'Liverpool could go bang-bang-bang for their nine points, and United could find themselves behind Liverpool by the end of the week. Manchester United have the hardest set of games out of everybody this week.

'This is a must-win game for Manchester United, and I don't think that is the case for Tottenham. Antonio Conte will want to make sure his team doesn't lose this match, and he'll be the happier of the two managers with a draw. Tottenham will make sure they don't lose this match.'

Whether ten Hag takes Merson's advice and starts Ronaldo remains to be seen. The United boss has been criticised by Rio Ferdinand for taking the Portuguese star off in the latter stages of the stalemate with Newcastle when the side needed a goal.

Ronaldo was visibly upset at being replaced, but ten Hag has since responded by stating that Ronaldo needs to convince him that he should be playing more.

'No player is happy to get off. I understand that. I have no problem. He has to convince me he has to stay on,' ten Hag said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Ten Hag has regularly left Ronaldo out of his team this season, but the 37-year-old has started United's last two matches in all competitions, and with Anthony Martial sidelined, he looks likely to play once more against Spurs.

