Mount Vernon, NY

Cheers to an Undefeated Regular Season!

The Mount Vernon Mustangs remained undefeated after winning 55-6 over the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings in Vinton Oct. 21. The Mustangs (9-0) will play Central DeWitt (6-3) at Mount Vernon on Oct. 28 in the first round of Class 3A playoffs.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Travel Maven

Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York

While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
yonkerstimes.com

Tamika Coverdale Appointed Mount Vernon City Court Judge

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard announced the appointment of Tamika A. Coverdale as the newest Mount Vernon City Court Judge. Coverdale was sworn in on October 17, at City Hall, and was selected through a competitive vetting and interview process with the Mayor’s Judicial Committee, chaired by William Wagstaff III, Esq.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

