themustangmoon.com
Cheers to an Undefeated Regular Season!
The Mount Vernon Mustangs remained undefeated after winning 55-6 over the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings in Vinton Oct. 21. The Mustangs (9-0) will play Central DeWitt (6-3) at Mount Vernon on Oct. 28 in the first round of Class 3A playoffs.
Mount Vernon residents accuse school board of misuse of funds
Save Mount Vernon, the group comprised of concerned residents, told News 12 the school board has paid more than $8 million to a company called Wellcore/Just Inspire since 2015.
Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York
While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
evgrieve.com
Report: Jimmy McMillan still fighting to keep his East Village apartment
Jimmy McMillan, the founder of the Rent Is Too Damn High Party, made a name for himself by running for a variety of offices, including NYC mayor and New York State governor, with his slogan: "The Rent Is Too Damn High." We haven't heard much about McMillan, who has had...
yonkerstimes.com
Tamika Coverdale Appointed Mount Vernon City Court Judge
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard announced the appointment of Tamika A. Coverdale as the newest Mount Vernon City Court Judge. Coverdale was sworn in on October 17, at City Hall, and was selected through a competitive vetting and interview process with the Mayor’s Judicial Committee, chaired by William Wagstaff III, Esq.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Prosecutors allege Bushwick developers cashed in on tax breaks while overcharging tenants
BUSHWICK — Manhattan prosecutors allege that a group of six developers ripped off taxpayers, overcharging Bushwick tenants while cashing in on a controversial, now lapsed, state tax break for developments that are supposed to include income-restricted affordable units. According to an indictment announced Wednesday, the developers violated the terms...
