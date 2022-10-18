Read full article on original website
S.H.S. XC compete in Peoria Invite
Every year, boys and girls cross country travel to Peoria to compete in the Peoria Invite. The two teams leave a day before the race and check into a hotel, so by the day of the race, they are already in Peoria. The course is located north of Peoria at...
Freeport, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Freeport Culver’s raising money for local nonprofit
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Culver’s in Freeport will donate a portion of its sales to a local nonprofit dedicated to the vitality of the Pecatonica River. On Oct. 25, Culver’s of Freeport, 1690 S. Dirck Drive, will donate $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to the Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation. Donations will be collected […]
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com NIC-10Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7Boylan 41 Freeport […]
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
Get your scare on
Temperatures are dropping and leaves are turning. If you’re into a spooky season, then haunted houses are calling for you. Haunted Haven Haunted Haven is a 20-minute haunted house attraction with 8000 square feet of turns. in Rock Falls, Ill. In order to keep people coming back, Haunted Haven has a new theme every year. It’s a small house built by many of the actors and team members. I personally don’t think it’s very scary, but it’s a good haunted house for kids who love a good scare. Those who walk too slowly will be left to the things that live in the darkness. I’d rate this haunted house a good 5/10. The pricing can range from $15-$20 depending on if you want to jump the line. While waiting in the line, there are movies projected on the barn, concessions, and actor entertainment.
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
Sycamore to host its annual pumpkin festival
The 61st annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will take place in downtown Sycamore to celebrate all things Halloween and fall from Oct. 26 – 30. The theme of this year’s festival is “Wish Upon a Pumpkin,” and is hosted by the Sycamore Lions Club and Theis Farm Market.
Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year
The company's second location will replace the Illinois Decorator Center The post Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
G-K denies Stillman Valley outright BNC championship
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For eight straight weeks the Stillman Valley Cardinals held down the top spot in the Big Northern Conference all to themselves. They couldn’t do it on the final week. Genoa-Kingston denied the Cardinals the outright Big Northern champinoship Friday night by edging the Cardinals 32-28. Traven Atterberry rushed for 122 […]
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023 appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park
The company hopes to open three to five more sites in the next two years The post Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
Machesney Park mayor teases multiple new businesses in State of the Parks speech
LOVES PARK — The village of Machesney Park’s most active business corridor is nearly full, but Mayor Steve Johnson said there’s an effort underway to create more opportunities for growth. Approximately 99% of existing commercial buildings along Illinois 173, also known as West Lane Road, are occupied,...
