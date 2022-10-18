Temperatures are dropping and leaves are turning. If you’re into a spooky season, then haunted houses are calling for you. Haunted Haven Haunted Haven is a 20-minute haunted house attraction with 8000 square feet of turns. in Rock Falls, Ill. In order to keep people coming back, Haunted Haven has a new theme every year. It’s a small house built by many of the actors and team members. I personally don’t think it’s very scary, but it’s a good haunted house for kids who love a good scare. Those who walk too slowly will be left to the things that live in the darkness. I’d rate this haunted house a good 5/10. The pricing can range from $15-$20 depending on if you want to jump the line. While waiting in the line, there are movies projected on the barn, concessions, and actor entertainment.

