YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Enterprise Fund Workshop will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM at the Hillsboro Community Center located at 50 Hillsboro Technology Drive, Deerfield Beach, Florida. A quorum of the City Commission will be physically present at the workshop, and the City will be utilizing communications media technology with some City staff participating through video conferencing.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO