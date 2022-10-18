ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone warning as Apple admits bug is freezing certain models – full list of affected devices

By Jona Jaupi
 4 days ago
APPLE has warned iPhone 14 users of a bug that can freeze their devices.

The tech giant revealed that there is a bug on some iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models.

Apple has warned iPhone 14 users of a bug that can freeze their devices

This flaw forces a pop-up message that says, "SIM Not Supported" on infected devices, according to an internal memo seen by MacRumors,

Shortly after, the iPhone will entirely freeze, prompting some users to try to restart or reset their device.

Apple said that it is investigating the issue, and did rule out the possibility that it is a hardware problem, per MacRumors.

In an effort to tackle the issue, the company recommends iPhone 14 users ensure that their OS is up to date.

Users can check to see if there is a system update available for their device within their phone's Settings.

Simply go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple told those who receive the pop-up message to wait a few minutes to see if the message disappears on its own.

They also emphasized that if you do get the message about the SIM card and it doesn't go away, do not try to restore the device.

Instead, users should go to an Apple Store or authorized service provider and get the problem professionally resolved.

Buggy iPhone 14

Apple released its iOS 16 system update in early September, just ahead of launching its iPhone 14.

The new system update brought a slew of new features to the iPhone, ranging from advances in security to fun photo-editing tools.

However, as will all new iOS releases, some bugs have also slipped through the cracks.

Why does this happen?

The term 'bug' refers to an error, flaw, or fault in a software's design, development, or operation.

These bugs tend to produce an incorrect or unexpected result or cause the software to behave in unintended ways.

It's common for newly released software to feature bugs that aren't detected in beta launches.

Thankfully, they often get resolved quickly and don't cause too many problems, but they can still be annoying.

