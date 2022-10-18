ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Meghan Markle is ‘biting the hand that fed her’ by ‘playing dumb blonde roles and then slamming them’, expert says

By Jemma Carr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MEGHAN Markle has today been blasted for "biting the hand that fed her" after she slammed Hollywood "bimbo" roles.

Royal author Angela Levin hit out at the Duchess of Sussex for criticising "dumb blonde" roles after the ex-actress made a career off playing similar parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTpUb_0ieI43yO00
Meghan Markle has been blasted for 'biting the hand that fed her' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dd7R8_0ieI43yO00
Royal author Angela Levin hit out at the Duchess of Sussex for blasting 'bimbos' on her podcast Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LmWi_0ieI43yO00
Meghan said women have 'made careers from and played into dumb blonde archetypes' for 'decades' Credit: Getty

In Meghan's latest Archetypes episode - titled Breaking Down 'The Bimbo' with Paris Hilton' - the Duchess said women have "made careers from and played into dumb blonde archetypes" for "decades".

Three clips from films then play, including a soundbite from teen flick Legally Blonde, which famously challenges stereotypes aimed at young blonde women.

A clip from beloved teen comedy Mean Girls is then heard - a film best known for tackling bullying and body image among young women.

Meghan describes how she herself felt "objectified" on stage while performing as a briefcase girl on the US version of Deal or No Deal in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAnTZ_0ieI43yO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWeM3_0ieI43yO00

She said the role - which focused on her looks not her brains - left her feeling "objectified" and "not smart".

Royal expert Angela claims Meghan is "patronising" young actresses who take such roles by choice.

She told The Sun: "Meghan did it for so long. She thinks 'it's a terrible thing what they got women to do, she was valued for her beauty not her brains' she said.

"She grabbed the jobs because she didn't have any other ones.

"Meghan didn't have to do it, nobody made her.

"If she's got the brains, why didn't she think: 'this is about beauty and I'm not doing it'.

"She did it. She did it with lots of different companies over a while because it was her way of earning money.

"Meghan doesn't want to admit that because she thinks she's too grand for it."

Angela claimed Meghan is playing "miss victim" by blasting parts she was given - including the Deal or No Deal job.

In the podcast, the Duchess told how she was grateful for the income working on the hit game show gave her.

But she stressed she left the show after feeling "objectified" by a crewmember who told her to "suck it in" when on camera.

"She was very patronising. She didn't have to take the job," Angela said.

"She's looking down on it. She thinks 'it's a lower grade than me'.

"I think she's got a cheek to trash other people who need to do it to earn some money or who want to do it.

"She just pushes herself way above them and looks down her nose."

In the podcast, Meghan goes on to reveal that she hopes her and Harry's daughter Lilibet will "aspire slightly higher" than a "bimbo".

She tells Paris: "I'd be curious to hear your thoughts on this idea because when I hear the word bimbo, I have a very negative connotation to it.

"I don't see that as an aspirational thing for a woman, I want our daughters to aspire to be slightly higher.

"I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things."

In her last podcast, Meghan slammed Hollywood blockbusters for “toxic stereotyping” of Asian women.

She took swipes at Austin Powers — famously a James Bond spoof — and Kill Bill, whose Lucy Liu assassin has been lauded as a powerful female role model.

In her first podcast since the Queen’s death, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, claimed the films promoted the “incredibly dangerous” image of a stereotypical “Dragon Lady” to movie fans.

She said: “Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over-sexualized or aggressive. And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3siDa8_0ieI43yO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sl9hG_0ieI43yO00

Meghan added: “The Dragon Lady, the East Asian temptress whose mysterious foreign allure is scripted as both tantalising and deadly. This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment.

“But this toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent, it doesn’t just end once the credits roll.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VY0no_0ieI43yO00
She used Legally Blonde's protagonist Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, to illustrate her argument
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMYpb_0ieI43yO00
Meghan also took aim at teen comedy Mean Girls when discussing 'dumb blonde' roles Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ay3O6_0ieI43yO00
Paris Hilton is the guest on the latest Archetypes podcast Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZVhs_0ieI43yO00
Meghan goes on to reveal that she hopes her and Harry's daughter Lilibet will 'aspire slightly higher' than a 'bimbo' Credit: Reuters

Comments / 21

Buc-ee
2d ago

Next she’ll be slamming Hallmark and HBO. Not sure what she expects since she’s just a mediocre actress at best. She obviously has a pattern of biting the hand that feeds her …. Starting with her dad… look out Harry.

Reply
35
Julie Gall
2d ago

I can’t print what I want to! It isn’t polite! But, at some point, Harry will figure out what a narcissistic, fake, desperate person she is!

Reply
8
Melanie Greeno
2d ago

feeling sorry for herself again....had to get in the median so she can sue them. must need bills paid lol

Reply
19
Related
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
In Style

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Didn't Think Meghan Markle Should Have Worn White on Her Wedding Day

From to bombshell interviews, it's clear that Meghan Markle has received her fair share of flack from the royal family since she first started dating Prince Harry in 2016. And now, it seems even Queen Elizabeth had opinions on what the Duchess of Sussex should’ve (or shouldn’t have) done on one of the important days of a woman’s life: her wedding day.
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
AOL Corp

King Charles Was 'Irritated' That Kate Middleton Got More Attention Than Him

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Multiple bombshell books about the Royal Family just dropped. One sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family. Charles didn't...
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
834K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy