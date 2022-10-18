ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an elegance expert – five things classy ladies would never wear, including a popular type of jeans

By Roisin Chapman
 4 days ago
IF you want to appear classy and put together this fall, there are some items you may need to remove from your wardrobe.

An elegance expert has revealed the five items which are making you look tacky.

TikTok user Antonia Higham shared the five common clothing styles classy ladies avoid Credit: TikTok/antoniahigham
The elegance expert recommended steering clear of tie dye patterns Credit: Getty

TikTok user Antonia Higham shared the five common looks to avoid, if you want to appear classy and elegant.

For her first tip, the elegance expert advised her followers to steer clear of tie dye patterns.

As fashion trends tend to do, the popular 60s/70s look makes a reappearance every few years.

Antonia recommends avoiding the fun and colorful look if you want to portray an elegant style.

She also informed her followers that sequins on clothes can look tacky.

The TikToker showed examples of sparkling dresses and tops, which she branded as tacky.

Another clothing trend Antonia recommended steering away from is ripped jeans.

To create a casually elegant look, the TikToker suggested opting for non-distressed jeans.

Large cheap shiny buttons are also a no-go when it comes to classy fashion, according to Antonia.

The elegance expert showed examples of tacky sparkling buttons on various coats.

Finally, Antonia recommended avoiding T-shirts with graphics of cartoon characters.

The elegance expert shared that "juvenile prints" can hinder your elegant appearance.

Antonia advised her followers to steer clear of wearing sequined outfits Credit: Getty

TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the style advice.

"THE BUTTONS!! I hate when those stupid buttons ruin a nice piece," wrote one viewer.

Another follower said: "Love printed shirts, they’re fun and express your interests."

"Ripped jeans make you look poor and not very smart for buying them," commented a third person.

The TikToker informed viewers that ripped jeans can make you look tacky Credit: Getty

