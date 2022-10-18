ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police officer 'texted his sergeant girlfriend "Ride safe baby" hours before she was killed on her bike by white van driver who was browsing Facebook behind the wheel'

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A police officer sent a text to his sergeant girlfriend saying 'Ride safe baby' just hours before she was killed on her bike by a white van driver, a court heard.

Keen cyclist Sergeant Lynwen Thomas, 37, was dressed in reflective clothing and a helmet and had lights on her £4,000 bike when she was killed.

She was struck by carpenter Simon Draper, 42, who is accused of using Facebook on his phone at the time of the crash along the A40 in Carmarthenshire.

Lynwen's partner, fellow police officer Jamie Hughes, said the last message he received from her was midway through her ride when she sent him a photo of her bike on a bridge when she stopped for a break in a countryside village.

In a statement, Mr Hughes said the couple had been together for six years and that Lynwen was an 'avid cyclist' who had previously completed an Ironman event.

He said: 'Fitness formed a large part of our relationship' and they would spend time running, cycling, swimming and hiking together.

He added: 'Lynwen was very adventurous and outdoorsy and cycling was her passion and formed a large part of her life.'

He said Lynwen would spend money on cycling kit 'not for fashion' but to get the most 'practical and safe' equipment available and research it thoroughly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFfuZ_0ieI1SX100
Keen cyclist Sergeant Lynwen Thomas (pictured), 37, was dressed in reflective clothing and a helmet and had lights on her £4,000 bike when she was killed

Mr Hughes said that on the night of the crash Lynwen had been working from home and dressed in her cycling kit ready to go out and ride her bike.

She texted him at 5.05pm saying 'off out on the bike' and he replied at 5.10 saying: 'Ride safe baby'.

But the court heard Lynwen was killed at 6.43pm when she was struck by Draper's white Ford Transit on the A40 dual carriageway.

Mr Hughes said he got home from work expecting Lynwen to already be back but found the house dark and empty so went to look for her along the road.

He said he had a 'gut feeling' something was wrong when she did not answer his calls and a short while later there was a knock at the door.

He said: 'I thought it was Lynwen, I opened the door and the police had turned up and told me she had been in an accident and passed away.'

Draper denies holding his phone - and says he had given the device to his 'cantankerous' 13-month-old son Ted in a bid to soothe him.

But experts said the youngster would not have the 'manual dexterity' or the 'mental capacity' to open and close apps at the time of the fatal crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2CNq_0ieI1SX100
She was struck by carpenter Simon Draper (above), 42, who is accused of using Facebook on his phone at the time of the crash

Paediatrician Dr Mohammed Rahman said: 'A child of that age would need both hands to hold the phone.

'He would not have the mental ability to specifically look for applications and launch them either intentionally or unintentionally.'

Draper is accused of using Facetime, WhatsApp, Apple Music, Instagram and Facebook Messenger as he drove - with the court hearing he went from one app to another on his journey with his baby son in the back.

The court heard Draper switched from Instagram to Facebook at 6.42pm just a minute before his van slammed into off-duty Lynwen from behind as she rode.

Prosecutor Carina Hughes said that by saying he gave the phone to his 13-month-old Draper was 'trying to place the blame on his young son'.

But Miss Hughes said the baby 'would not have had the manual dexterity nor the mental capacity to switch between apps.'

She said: 'He had his mobile phone with him, not just for a quick call, split second chat or message but for minute upon minute prior to the impact and changing from application to application.

'He was actively using his mobile phone while driving along a dual carriageway at dusk. He did so not momentarily but he was changing between applications.

'His level of distraction was dangerous and his driving fell far below that of the acceptable standard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltNWR_0ieI1SX100
Draper denies holding his phone - and says he had given the device to his 'cantankerous' 13-month-old son Ted in a bid to soothe him

'By using his phone while driving he was not paying attention and that is when he struck Lynwen Thomas.'

The hearing, being held at Swansea Civic Centre, was told Lynwen was travelling at around 17mph when she was struck from behind.

She suffered head injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury was shown pictures of her bike with the back wheel completed destroyed and damage to the near side of Draper's Ford Transit van.

Ms Hughes said other drivers had been worried about Draper's driving on the A40 road near St Clears, west Wales.

She said: 'Because they had seen him veer into the middle of the lane they decided to draw back.'

Ms Hughes said the drivers saw Draper's van 'veer to the left' before Lynwen and her bike were 'projected' into the road.

She said: 'It veered to the left while Facebook was being used and at that point it struck Lynwen Thomas to her back.'

Ms Hughes said his driving was dangerous - and added: 'Lynwen Thomas paid the ultimate price'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1co4Ya_0ieI1SX100
The court heard Draper switched from Instagram to Facebook at 6.42pm just a minute before his van slammed into off-duty Lynwen from behind as she rode along the A40 in Carmarthenshire (pictured)

She said throughout the phone was held vertically - in a portrait orientation - and was plugged into the USB charger in the vehicle.

Father-of-three Draper, of St Clears, denies causing death by dangerous driving but admits causing death by careless driving.

He told police his attention was distracted 'for a split second' as he looked behind him to check on his 'cantankerous' son sitting in the back.

In his statement, he said 'I looked back because he was crying. I looked back for a split second. I did not see her.'

Superfit Lynwen was an experienced cyclist who had previously taken part in triathlons and a charity ride from John O'Groats to Lands End.

She worked as a heritage crime specialist at Dyfed Powys Police and was described as a 'well-respected' officer.

But tragedy struck when she was riding along the busy A40 road in rural Carmarthenshire when she was killed in February last year.

At the time a force spokeswoman said: 'With sadness we confirm the tragic loss of a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police family.

'Sergeant Lynwen Thomas was a well-respected serving officer who passed away following a collision yesterday.

'Our thoughts are with her loved ones, who ask for privacy at this difficult time.'

The trial in front of Judge Hywel James is continuing at Swansea Crown Court.

Daily Mail

