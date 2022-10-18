Sky launches new Sky Stream TV box amid the cost-of-living crisis that costs less than £1 a day - with Netflix included

Sky has launched new 'affordable' TV streaming box amid the cost-of-living crisis that starts at less than £1 a day.

Called Sky Stream, the palm-sized box can be plugged into any TV to stream content over Wi-Fi, without the need for a dish to be installed.

Starting at £26 per month on a 18-month contract, it gives customers access to more than 150 channels and 100,000 hours of content – and it includes Netflix.

According to the broadcasting firm, Sky Stream is the most affordable way to get Sky TV and Netflix together on the market.

Sky said: 'The new, easy way to get Sky, Sky Stream gives you the best entertainment streamed straight to any TV over Wi-Fi, without a dish, so there is no installation required'

WHAT IS SKY STREAM?

Sky Stream is a TV streaming box from British broadcasting company Sky.

The box comes with a remote and plugs into any TV with an HDMI slot.

It's available from £26 per month and comes with Netflix Basic - although there is a sign-up fee that starts at £20.

Sky Stream follows on from Sky Glass, the first-ever streaming TV made by Sky, released a year ago.

'From today, Sky’s latest innovation on the Sky Glass Platform, Sky Stream, is available to buy in the UK,' the London broadcasting company said in a statement.

'The new, easy way to get Sky, Sky Stream gives you the best entertainment streamed straight to any TV over Wi-Fi, without a dish, so there is no installation required.'

Sky Stream comes with a remote and plugs into any TV with an HDMI slot. It includes Freeview TV and a range of Sky Entertainment channels, including Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries and Sky Witness.

Sky Atlantic, which is traditionally known for showcasing US series, includes recent British hits such as crime drama Gangs of London and dark comedy I Hate Suzie.

Sky Stream also offer access to a range of apps within the Sky interface, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All4.

Netflix Basic – the cheapest ad-free subscription tier that's offered by Netflix – is also included in Sky Stream.

Sky Stream is available for £26 for a 18-month contract or £29 per month for a rolling monthly contract, although both options require a set-up fee.

The 18-month contract has a £20 set-up fee, while the rolling contract has a £39.95 set-up fee, so getting Sky Stream going will take nearly £50 at least.

Sky Stream has the same smart user interface as Sky Glass, including 'restart live TV', playlists and intelligent recommendations.

A voice control capability also lets users find shows and control the interface with vocal commands as an alternative to pressing buttons on the remote.

Not everything is included in Sky Stream, however; the firm has a list of channels that aren't part of the Sky Stream package, including Sky Cinema and Sky Kids channels, as well as Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Customers can also add on packs such as Sky Cinema (which offers the newly-launched streaming service Paramount+) as well as Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Sky Stream follows on from Sky Glass (pictured), the first-ever streaming TV made by Sky, released a year ago

Last year, Sky introduced Sky Glass as its first television with streaming services built-in, doing away with satellite dishes and lengthy set-up procedures.

Now, the firm says Sky Stream is the ideal product for people who already have a TV that they don't want to replace.

'Sky Stream is the latest addition to Sky’s TV product family, providing a range of ways to watch amazing content,' the firm says.

'Sky Glass is the only TV with Sky inside, combining innovative hardware, software and content for the smartest TV experience yet, no dish or box required.'

