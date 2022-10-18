ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Adam was originally rated R before producers cut down on the violence to get a PG-13 rating... and now The Rock's fans want the FULL version released as well

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Black Adam is set to open in theaters Friday, but to get the desired PG-13 rating, a lot of the footage ended up on the cutting room floor.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars as the title character in the latest entry in the DC Comics universe, portraying a 5000-year-old Egyptian, who was imprisoned for millennia for corrupt acts after receiving super powers from the gods. But when he is released from his imprisonment, he begins catching criminals and then executing them.

In an interview with Collider, producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia explained the tight-rope they walked to stay true to the character, but to make a film that would allow the majority of their fans to buy a ticket on opening day. But fans want to see it all and have taken to social media with their request.

Opening day: Black Adam is set to open in theaters Friday, but to get the desired PG-13 rating, a lot of the footage ended up on the cutting room floor

'We really wanted to make sure that we honored the character of Black Adam,' Garcia said.

'One of the things he's known for is his aggression and violence, and to do a Black Adam movie that didn't have that just wouldn't have been authentic. So we always went into this knowing that we were going to push it as far as we did.'

According to the executives, the original cut had Black Adam violently killing up to 10 different people, and received an R rating.

  • Dwayne Johnson's padding removed from Black Adam costume as he's 'ripped enough'
    Power: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars as the title character in the latest entry in the DC Comics universe, portraying a 5000-year-old Egyptian, who was imprisoned for millennia for corrupt acts after receiving super powers from the gods

But after negotiating with the Motion Picture Association of America, the body count was cut to five.

The producers revealed they only got the final approval for the PG-13 rating 'maybe four or five weeks ago.'

They believe the fan base will be satisfied by what ended up in the final version of the story.

Violence: According to the executives, the original cut had Black Adam violently killing up to 10 different people, and received an R rating. But after negotiating with the Motion Picture Association of America, the body count was cut to five.
PG-13: The producers revealed they only got the final approval for the PG-13 rating 'maybe four or five weeks ago'

'There are some great moments when Black Adam is in the fly bike chase sequence and drops one of the gang soldiers,' Flynn said.

'Then there's this great moment where the truck bounces over the body. But those are moments that you need and remember in these movies, you know what I mean?

'You can't play it safe, and you have to go for it. And I think we have four or five of those. At one point we had about ten, and we were able to find some compromise with the MPA on that.'

Flynn and Garcia have hinted the kills that were left out to satisfy the MPAA could end up back in the film when it's released for home viewing.

According to Flynn, 'There are going to be some features for when we release on home video and streaming. There'll be some cool elements for that too, but that's something we're talking about.'

But fans have been demanding a release of the full length version with all the violence included.

One fan even suggested a title for the expanded version: Black Adam: The Unhinged Cut.

More to come: Some of the cut material could end up back in the movie when Black Adam is  released for home video and streaming, according to the film's producers

