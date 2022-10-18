ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)

That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
PWMania

Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates

WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
iheart.com

Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26

Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast...
itrwrestling.com

Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest

10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
stillrealtous.com

Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw

Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus

It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown Results for October 21, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN is presented from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
OHIO STATE
People

WWE Legend Kevin Nash's Son Tristen 'Tragically' Dead at 26

"There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be," Sean Oliver — who hosts a podcast with Kevin Nash — said of the WWE Hall of Famer's late son Tristen Nash WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is mourning the death of his son, Tristen Nash. Tristen died at the age of 26, professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp announced via Twitter on Thursday. "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW

Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
SAN JOSE, CA
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dynamite Ratings For 10/18/22

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 752,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 983,000 viewers. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #8 in the top 150 shows on cable...
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Teases A Return To AEW, AEW Dynamite Note, STARDOM/NJPW

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling is not handling the booking of the IWGP Women’s Championship. While the belt will be defended at NJPW’s United States shows and major NJPW events, STARDOM is handling the booking of the title. Adam Cole...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Have Stopped Booking Those Close To Thunder Rosa

Being associated with Thunder Rosa may prove to be costly, as AEW has stopped booking those closest to the AEW Women’s World Champion. Rosa has been out of action for nearly two months, after suffering an injury that left her unable to defend her title at AEW All Out 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Ring Of Honor Broadcasting Update Expected Very Soon

An update on Ring of Honor’s broadcasting situation and a possible deal is expected to be made soon. In March, AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to make the announcement. Bryan Alverez of the Wrestling Observer reports that there...
ewrestlingnews.com

Big Title Match Added To Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage

We’ve got a new match announced for tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage. On Thursday, the company announced that Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against RUSH and Preston Vance in a three-way match. As Alex Marvez was interviewing Vance in a bar at Daily’s Pace,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/21/22)

WWE invades the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Damage CTRL defends against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. – Liv...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ewrestlingnews.com

Is Billy Gunn Sour About Not Being Part Of The DX Reunion?

As we reported earlier here on eWn, Billy Gunn was not part of the recent DX reunion that took place on RAW. Of course, Gunn is under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was reported by Dave Meltzer that AEW President Tony Khan had agreed to let Gunn appear on the show but requested that WWE mention Gunn working for AEW live on the air, which WWE ultimately denied. He wrote,

Comments / 0

Community Policy