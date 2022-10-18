ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasa reveals mind-blowing image of ‘space flower’ phenomenon that turns oxygen green

By Jona Jaupi
 4 days ago
A BREATHTAKING photo of the night sky has been shared by two Nasa astronomers.

On Tuesday, Nasa scientists Robert Nemiroff and Jerry Bonnell revealed a stunning photo of space as part of their Astronomy Picture of the Day series.

In the left half of the picture, a star-filled night sky can be seen – specifically, the central plane of our home galaxy, the Milky Way.

And in the other half, viewers can see a colorful auroral oval, which is overpowered by bright green-glowing oxygen.

"The two are not physically connected, because the aurora is relatively nearby, with the higher red parts occurring in Earth's atmosphere only about 1000 kilometers high," Nasa astronomers explained.

"In contrast, an average distance to the stars and nebulas we see in the Milky Way is more like 1000 light-years away – 10 trillion times further," they continued.

The image was captured by astrophotographer Göran Strand in early October.

Strand snapped the image across a small lake in Abisko in northern Sweden.

"I really like how the Milky Way and the Northern Lights look like a gigantic flower, with the Milky Way acting as the flower stalk and the Northern Lights as a flower in full bloom," Strand said in an Instagram post.

Nasa revealed that as our Sun's magnetic field evolves into the active part of its 11-year cycle, auroras will become more frequent.

What causes the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are the result of electrically charged particles from the sun, smashing into gaseous particles in our planet's atmosphere.

This solar flare is often joined by a coronal mass ejection - which is a huge expulsion of plasma from the sun's outer layer.

The massive burst of material from the sun prompts a geomagnetic storm, which brings the aurora to lower latitudes.

The solar storms cause bright, colorful dancing lights in white, green, pink, and purple that illuminate the sky and are considered incredible sights.

Color variations occur when different types of gas particles collide with charged particles.

The most common color of the aurora is green, which is created when oxygen molecules about 60 miles above the ground react with the particles, whereas nitrogen causes a blue or purple hue.

Northern Lights are known to grace the Northern hemisphere - hence their name.

But the phenomenon can also be observed in the Southern hemisphere.

