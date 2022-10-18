Read full article on original website
Why pastors want concealed carry in houses of worship
A temporary victory for two local pastors who filed a lawsuit against New York State’s new gun law.
Ready 4 the Weekend: October 21
Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things that you can take part in!
Morning News Brief
The woman who intentionally ran her car into a telephone pole, killing her husband, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. 44 year old Jennie Clark of Rochester was having an argument while driving with her husband and 3 children when the fight got heated and she drove off the road and into a pole. The children were uninjured. She was also drunk at the time. One of her children recorded the fight and crash on their phone. The judge issued three non-offensive orders of protection for Clark’s children, in place until 2050. Clark’s sentence also includes five years of post-release supervision.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
Officers with the Buffalo Police Department arrested three people for possessing guns and drugs. Police executed a search warrant on Duerstein Street in Buffalo. The three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search. Officers discovered small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. They also found a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch, according to WIVB Channel 4.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to prison for attacking and stabbing a family member in February 2021.
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield was arraigned this morning before a State Supreme Court Justice for murdering his estranged wife, Keaira Hudson. The 45-year-old allegedly shot Hudson while she was sitting in her vehicle in front of her three children on October 5th near the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo.
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York has opened its newest retail store and donation center. It's located in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000-square-foot facility replaces Goodwill's former store on Seneca Street. There will be a drive-up donation area and even a satellite office for...
A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Williamsville man was sentenced to three-years probation Friday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Christian R. McCaffrey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated harassment in the second d degree on Aug. 4, 2022. As part of his plea, he was issued a final no-contact order of […]
Buffalo police are investigating a Friday night shooting that occurred around the 1800 block of Genesee Street.
The district attorney's office announced a Williamsville man was sentenced in State Supreme Court to three years of probation in connection to an aggravated harassment charge.
Weekend News Brief
A Rochester woman has been charged with several crimes after she burst into the maternity ward and started throwing things and attacking a mother with her newborn baby. 27 year old Destiny Thompson entered the Unity Hospital’s August Family Birth Place around noon on Thursday and threw a tray with surgical instruments at a mother and her baby and then proceeded to attempt to strike them with her hands. She was taken out by security but then took a baseball bat and attacked cars in the parking lot. Thompson was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and charged with harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, and two felony counts of criminal mischief. The hospital said it is increasing security and thanked staff for acting quickly. Thompson was previously acquainted with the father of the baby.
The annual Citizen of the Year Awards dinner, held Oct. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Niagara Falls, was a success, said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Eric Fiebelkorn. “The dinner was well attended and was very successful. The honorees this year were fantastic and made the program worthwhile and the success it was.”
He was serving time for crimes related to his job as a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family.
This post was originally published on New York Amsterdam News. Big things come in small packages—for example, the cost of sending food to incarcerated loved ones in New York after a recently implemented Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) policy. In-person visit deliveries were disallowed earlier this year as a measure to prevent contraband from coming into state prisons. Families now need to go through third-party vendors to send food, often at elevated costs. Statewide rallies last month protested this ban.
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two West Seneca men, including a West Seneca police officer, were arraigned on charges of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. Authorities say that an investigation began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China, addressed to 29-year-old Kurt Surprenant of West Seneca, that contained blank COVID-19 […]
