A Rochester woman has been charged with several crimes after she burst into the maternity ward and started throwing things and attacking a mother with her newborn baby. 27 year old Destiny Thompson entered the Unity Hospital’s August Family Birth Place around noon on Thursday and threw a tray with surgical instruments at a mother and her baby and then proceeded to attempt to strike them with her hands. She was taken out by security but then took a baseball bat and attacked cars in the parking lot. Thompson was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and charged with harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, and two felony counts of criminal mischief. The hospital said it is increasing security and thanked staff for acting quickly. Thompson was previously acquainted with the father of the baby.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO