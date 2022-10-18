Read full article on original website
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Midterm voter guide: Colorado Propositions
November’s ballot includes eight propositions, where voters will either select yes/for or no/against. Statutory propositions are relevant for all of Colorado and reflect a number of economic and lifestyle issues. Information on these propositions was gathered from the 2022 State Ballot Information Booklet. Proposition FF. Proposition FF, “Healthy School...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Making your vote count — how to vote in Larimer County
Casting a ballot is a process some young people look forward to; it’s a special privilege of being 18 to be able to aid in making the decisions that help guide local, state and national government. Voting comes with both excitement and, especially for first-time voters, nerves and apprehension....
Rocky Mountain Collegian
LFTE: Collegian readers, your vote matters — we have the info you need
Editor’s Note: All letters from the editor reflect the views of the editorial board only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian. This week, registered Colorado voters will receive their ballots for the midterm elections in the mail, and I think that’s something worth getting excited about.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
A look into Colorado State University cannabis policy
Colorado State University’s prohibitive cannabis policy may seem strange to an outside observer. We live in a legal state and even have a bar on campus, so why isn’t cannabis allowed?. If you have ever wondered what CSU’s policy on cannabis consumption and possession is, then read on....
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Cameras, GPS tracking: How Larimer County keeps your votes safe
“I am completely and 100% comfortable with elections in Larimer County,” Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Angela Myers said. Myers explained the secure process of counting ballots amid controversy around fraudulent elections as ballots go out in the mail this week. Ad. In the 2020 election, people grew concerned...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Director of academics ratified, decisions reviewed
The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 19 for the 1oth meeting of the 52nd senate. During the session, six new senators were sworn into office, a guest speaker was heard, a decision from a previous session was nullified and the appointment of director of academics was ratified.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: The sweetest club at CSU
The Colorado State University Apiculture Club met Oct. 11 to treat their hives for mites following an unusually high mite count at the last meeting. With autumn in full swing, the club members gathered at a gated area down a dirt road on the south side of the CSU Horticulture Center on Centre Avenue. The club will have two more meetings, one Oct. 26 and one when the first frost comes, where they’ll winterize the hives to survive the coming snow. Every meeting includes a honey tasting for the members so they can see firsthand how their hard work pays off. Joe Urynowicz, president of the CSU Apiculture Club, leads his fellow beekeepers in a fun and educational experience while cracking jokes along the way. He’s joined by the former club President Freddie Haberecht — among other members — who graduated from CSU and now works as a senior forestry specialist for the City of Fort Collins.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Strain Review: Spritzer, a refreshing sugar wax indulgence
Coming out of this past weekend, you might be feeling pretty drained if you were hosting family for Colorado State University’s Homecoming & Family Weekend. The eventful few days are now memories, and getting back to the grind is ever so hard as we slowly approach Thanksgiving break. However, this week I have a lovely strain to relieve you of all your stresses and give you some time to sit back and chill.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Rams football steals win over Hawai’i behind standout freshmen
A week after the Colorado State University Rams (2-5, 2-1) football team dropped its Homecoming game to Utah State University 17-13, they stole a 17-13 win of their own against the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa (2-6, 1-2) in the final few minutes of the game. “I just...
