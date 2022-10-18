The Colorado State University Apiculture Club met Oct. 11 to treat their hives for mites following an unusually high mite count at the last meeting. With autumn in full swing, the club members gathered at a gated area down a dirt road on the south side of the CSU Horticulture Center on Centre Avenue. The club will have two more meetings, one Oct. 26 and one when the first frost comes, where they’ll winterize the hives to survive the coming snow. Every meeting includes a honey tasting for the members so they can see firsthand how their hard work pays off. Joe Urynowicz, president of the CSU Apiculture Club, leads his fellow beekeepers in a fun and educational experience while cracking jokes along the way. He’s joined by the former club President Freddie Haberecht — among other members — who graduated from CSU and now works as a senior forestry specialist for the City of Fort Collins.

