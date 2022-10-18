ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bgsufalcons.com

Falcons Finish Weekend At ITA Midwest Regionals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Bowling Green Falcons tennis team concluded the weekend at the ITA Midwest Regionals. Ioanna Tsadari was the lone competitor for the Orange and Brown, facing Northwestern's Maria Shusharina in the Singles Main Draw Round of 32. Tsadari fell to Shusharina, 6-0, 6-1. Shusharina and teammate Clarissa Hand are No. 58 in the national doubles rankings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgsufalcons.com

Falcons Surge Past CMU, 34-18

Box Score (enhanced) MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Matt McDonald completed nearly 86 percent of his passes and the defense came up big as the Bowling Green State University football team picked up a 34-18 win at Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 22) at Kelly-Shorts Stadium. McDonald was 18-of-21...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgsufalcons.com

Falcons Fall In Five Friday In Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University volleyball program battled the Eastern Michigan Eagles in five sets on Friday (Oct 21) on the road. The Falcons won the first set before the Eagles evened the match at 1-1 with a second set win. The third and fourth sets played out similarly with BGSU jumping out in front before Eastern Michigan evened the score. In the fifth set, the Eagles were able to come out on top, handing the Falcons just their second MAC loss of the season.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy