YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University volleyball program battled the Eastern Michigan Eagles in five sets on Friday (Oct 21) on the road. The Falcons won the first set before the Eagles evened the match at 1-1 with a second set win. The third and fourth sets played out similarly with BGSU jumping out in front before Eastern Michigan evened the score. In the fifth set, the Eagles were able to come out on top, handing the Falcons just their second MAC loss of the season.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO