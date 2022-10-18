Read full article on original website
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces monument to memorialize Buffalo shooting victims
Nearly five months after a gunman killed 10 people in a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that a monument will be built in East Buffalo to memorialize the victims. All 10 people killed in the mass shooting were Black, which authorities alleged was a...
F-35 crashes at Air Force base in Utah; pilot ejected safely – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An F-35 fighter jet crashed Wednesday at an Air Force base in Utah, officials said, adding that the pilot ejected and was taken to a hospital for observation. The 388th Fighter Wing said on its Twitter account that the F-35 A Lightning II crashed...
Poll reports 30% of Utahns are worried about getting COVID – Cache Valley Daily
A recent poll of 801 registered Utah voters by Dan Jones & Associates indicates only 30 percent of Utahns are worried about getting COVID-19 or the flu in the coming months. Less than 10 percent are very concerned about coming down with COVID-19 or the flu. Included in Utah’s regular...
Kevin Geddes Kerr – Cache Valley Daily
August 20, 1957 – October 19, 2022 (age 65) Kevin Geddes Kerr, age 65, returned to his heavenly home on October 19, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1957 to Thomas Bailey and Marilyn Geddes Kerr in Pleasanton, CA. He grew up in Maryland and enjoyed many days playing in the nearby woods and swimming in the neighborhood pool. He returned to Cache Valley each summer to help on the family farm and loved spending time with his grandparents and extended family. He loved to golf and excelled in sports in high school. He has a standing record for the high jump at his high school in Maryland. He was very musically inclined and took first seat playing the trumpet. One of the highlights of his life was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tehran, Iran. Many fond memories and friendships were formed during this time which lasted his entire life. He will forever be grateful for the bonds formed by this experience. It greatly strengthened his unwavering testimony to serve those around him. He held many positions in the church and loved serving with the youth and in the married student stake. He graduated from USU and BYU with a masters degree in accounting and worked with top accounting firms and at the USU Bookstore as the associate director until his health would no longer allow.
Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection designates Friday, Oct. 21st as Saboor Sahely Day of Service – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Last month, Saboor Sahely was recognized as a Community Champion by Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) for all the service he has provided to the community over the years. During the event where Sahely was formally honored, it was announced that October 21 was to be “Saboor Sahely Day of Service” in Cache Valley.
Muriel Barker McHardy – Cache Valley Daily
December 20, 1932 – March 20, 2022 (age 90) Muriel passed away in Arizona on March 20, 2022 surrounded by her closest family members. Born on December 20, 1932, Muriel spent 89 wonderful years spreading joy to any and all around her. Most of her time was spent with her family, her friends and her community. She wore many hats in her lifetime including as a military wife in Guam, a school teacher in Juneau, a long time resident of Logan, a mother to 3 boys, a grandmother, a retiree in Ahwatukee and a friend to many all over the world. Muriel was a world traveler and loved adventure. Muriel never met a stranger, every person she met was a new potential friend. Because of this she had many friends in her lifetime and will be greatly missed.
RAPZ Tax renewal is Proposition 2 on the November ballot – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — While there is much debate over Cache County’s proposed open space bond issue, the renewal of the county’s RAPZ Tax is expected to cruise to easy approval by local voters. The Open Space Bond issue is Proposition 1 on the ballots that began arriving...
High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 21, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
– Sky View advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #2 Desert Hills in St. George on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. #8 Cedar vs #9 Logan (watch live) – The winner advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #1...
Tess LaDawn Stowell – Cache Valley Daily
March 31, 1933 – October 14, 2022 (age 89) A full obituary will be available at a later time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.
We need a team leader! Write in Ensign – Cache Valley Daily
We are writing to voice our support for Marc Ensign as the next County Executive. We have seen first hand the damage that has been done by an executive who is unwilling to follow county code and policy. It appears that Executive Zook is unwilling to work with many of the elected officials or with the employees of the county. We need someone with integrity who can be a team leader by working alongside the council, elected officials and staff.
