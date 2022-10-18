ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Kevin Geddes Kerr – Cache Valley Daily

August 20, 1957 – October 19, 2022 (age 65) Kevin Geddes Kerr, age 65, returned to his heavenly home on October 19, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1957 to Thomas Bailey and Marilyn Geddes Kerr in Pleasanton, CA. He grew up in Maryland and enjoyed many days playing in the nearby woods and swimming in the neighborhood pool. He returned to Cache Valley each summer to help on the family farm and loved spending time with his grandparents and extended family. He loved to golf and excelled in sports in high school. He has a standing record for the high jump at his high school in Maryland. He was very musically inclined and took first seat playing the trumpet. One of the highlights of his life was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tehran, Iran. Many fond memories and friendships were formed during this time which lasted his entire life. He will forever be grateful for the bonds formed by this experience. It greatly strengthened his unwavering testimony to serve those around him. He held many positions in the church and loved serving with the youth and in the married student stake. He graduated from USU and BYU with a masters degree in accounting and worked with top accounting firms and at the USU Bookstore as the associate director until his health would no longer allow.
LOGAN, UT
Muriel Barker McHardy – Cache Valley Daily

December 20, 1932 – March 20, 2022 (age 90) Muriel passed away in Arizona on March 20, 2022 surrounded by her closest family members. Born on December 20, 1932, Muriel spent 89 wonderful years spreading joy to any and all around her. Most of her time was spent with her family, her friends and her community. She wore many hats in her lifetime including as a military wife in Guam, a school teacher in Juneau, a long time resident of Logan, a mother to 3 boys, a grandmother, a retiree in Ahwatukee and a friend to many all over the world. Muriel was a world traveler and loved adventure. Muriel never met a stranger, every person she met was a new potential friend. Because of this she had many friends in her lifetime and will be greatly missed.
LOGAN, UT
Tess LaDawn Stowell – Cache Valley Daily

March 31, 1933 – October 14, 2022 (age 89) A full obituary will be available at a later time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.
We need a team leader! Write in Ensign – Cache Valley Daily

We are writing to voice our support for Marc Ensign as the next County Executive. We have seen first hand the damage that has been done by an executive who is unwilling to follow county code and policy. It appears that Executive Zook is unwilling to work with many of the elected officials or with the employees of the county. We need someone with integrity who can be a team leader by working alongside the council, elected officials and staff.

