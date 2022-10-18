ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

K99

This $1.99 Million Durango Home is the Ultimate CO Barndominium

It's no secret, I have a fascination with these styles of homes known as barndominiums. Basically, the home starts out as a steel building barn which is then transformed into a home. This Durango, Colorado home, however, looks like a straight-up old wooden barn and I am in love. Listed...
DURANGO, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Kokanee Salmon Public Giveaway Days Scheduled Across Southwest Colorado

PHOTO: CPW hands out kokanee salmon at a 2021 giveaway day at Lake Nighthorse in Durango. Photo by John Livingston/CPW. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year’s spawning operations for kokanee salmon. Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally...
DURANGO, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain and snow maker to arrive this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we will continue the same trend we have experienced this past week. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor leading to clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KXRM

Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway.  “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
AZTEC, NM
durangogov.org

Durango city attorney resigns

Durango City Attorney Dirk Nelson has resigned from his position effective immediately. City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, in executive session to acknowledge receipt of Nelson’s resignation notice and to discuss procedures for the search for an interim city attorney as well as to discuss the process for a permanent replacement.
DURANGO, CO
Outdoor Life

Woman Survives 2 Nights With a Broken Leg in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains Before Flagging Down a Train

Tourists on the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad were enjoying the views while watching for moose, elk, and bear when they spotted something out of place in the woods: an injured hiker on the other side of the Animas River from the train tracks. According to The Durango Herald, the twentysomething woman, who remains unidentified, had been hiking a section of The Colorado Trail when she lost her way along the Animas River. Trying to regain the trail, she scrambled up a cliff face, where she fell nearly 100 feet, severely breaking her leg. The woman spent two nights in the wilderness before she was finally able to make it down to the river, in hopes of making contact with the train.
DURANGO, CO

