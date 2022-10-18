ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Service member killed in crash at Fort Indiantown Gap

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two military vehicles took place at Fort Indiantown Gap.
GAP, PA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Gettysburg 2022

Famous for the bloody and tumultuous Battle of Gettysburg, this charming borough in the heartland of Pennsylvania attracts history lovers and nature enthusiasts with an abundance of unforgettable experiences. Gettysburg is the ultimate spot for an enriching family vacation, combining all the elements one could hope for, including historic learning and connecting with the wilderness.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Downtown Chambersburg: Fall food truck fest this weekend

It’s fall food fest time again! Downtown Chambersburg parking lots will be overflowing on October 23 with trucks hoping to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals. The Fall Food Truck Fest is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. No admission fee is charged to visitors, who can choose their favorites from more than 40 vendors who are set to bring their finest delectables like seafood, pizza, barbecue, and desserts galore.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
etownian.com

Rating local diners

One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion

A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Missing York County Woman Located

YORK COUNTY – Authorities say a missing York County woman has been located. 59-year-old Janis Rainer had been last seen on October 17 at her home in Spring Garden Township and was reported missing. Authorities say Rainer has been found and is safe.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg Food Truck Festival

Food trucks are coming to Chambersburg for their Fall Food Truck Festival! Learn what you can dig into and the other festivities that will be happening in downtown Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

