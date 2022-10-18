Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Service member killed in crash at Fort Indiantown Gap
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two military vehicles took place at Fort Indiantown Gap.
Flavorful sea bass cakes from Greystone Public House wow diners: Best Eats
The original stone building at Greystone Public House was built in 1798 by Godfrey Fritchey, one of Harrisburg’s earliest settlers. Fritchey was born in Schoenlinder, Germany, near Dresden, in 1755. In 1783, he traveled with a companion to America, fully intending to return home. However, he never left.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Gettysburg 2022
Famous for the bloody and tumultuous Battle of Gettysburg, this charming borough in the heartland of Pennsylvania attracts history lovers and nature enthusiasts with an abundance of unforgettable experiences. Gettysburg is the ultimate spot for an enriching family vacation, combining all the elements one could hope for, including historic learning and connecting with the wilderness.
New franchise of nuisance wildlife removal service, Critter Control launches in 4 counties
A company that specializes in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other wildlife has expanded into four midstate counties. James Houston has launched Critter Control of Carlisle, which services Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and Snyder counties. The franchise offers free home inspections for anyone who believes they may have...
Penn State Health and UPMC’s new locations, other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has launched a virtual intensive care unit program, plans to launch a subscription-based virtual service and has opened a new hospital in Lancaster County. Sadler Health and Select Medical plan to open new locations in renovated facilities on the West Shore.
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
Downtown Chambersburg: Fall food truck fest this weekend
It’s fall food fest time again! Downtown Chambersburg parking lots will be overflowing on October 23 with trucks hoping to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals. The Fall Food Truck Fest is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. No admission fee is charged to visitors, who can choose their favorites from more than 40 vendors who are set to bring their finest delectables like seafood, pizza, barbecue, and desserts galore.
etownian.com
Rating local diners
One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
abc27.com
Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Black women voters are hosting a candidates forum in Harrisburg, but no Republicans have accepted their invitation | Social Views
Black women are a pivotal voting bloc in Pennsylvania, so you would think when some of their most powerful organizations hold an election forum, candidates from all parties would be falling over themselves to get through the door. You would be wrong.
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
local21news.com
Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion
A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
Hollywood Comes To Maryland: Casting Call Issued For 'Romantic Office' Filming In Hunt Valley
A casting call has been announced for "Romantic Office," a short fictional film about the lives several single, divorced individuals dedicated to their work but found love while at it, set to film in Hunt Valley, according to Backstage. The shoot is scheduled for the second week of November, with...
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
wdac.com
Missing York County Woman Located
YORK COUNTY – Authorities say a missing York County woman has been located. 59-year-old Janis Rainer had been last seen on October 17 at her home in Spring Garden Township and was reported missing. Authorities say Rainer has been found and is safe.
abc27.com
Chambersburg Food Truck Festival
Food trucks are coming to Chambersburg for their Fall Food Truck Festival! Learn what you can dig into and the other festivities that will be happening in downtown Chambersburg.
