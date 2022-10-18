Read full article on original website
Key transfer additions give IU women’s basketball depth
Indiana women’s basketball has talent. The Hoosiers open the 2022-23 season ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll, and boast what may be an overall stronger and deeper roster than last year’s team that reached the Sweet 16. Indiana has two returning All-Americans in Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes, but the team’s ceiling could ultimately swing on how well several newcomers adapt to a new situation.
Mike Brey: Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin will start to begin season
Notre Dame will have plenty of experience this season. An incredible six players on the roster are listed as graduates, including returnees Nate Laszewski, Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan and Trey Wertz. All of those players figure to get significant playing time, but there is one freshman who apparently will begin the season in the starting lineup. We’re not talking about JJ Starling (although he should at least merit consideration), but rather a freshman forward, at least according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports:
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
How a Marcus Freeman quote is a cause for concern for Notre Dame football
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman made a puzzling quote during a recent press conference. Here's why it was an issue.
'We gotta do a better job': Myles Turner absence looms large as Pacers struggle defensively
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner was supposed to do a lot for the Pacers in his return from an injury-shortened season. He was going to provide a young team with veteran leadership. Defensively, he would be the anchor and rim protector, the longest-tenured Pacer in a lineup of players with fewer than three years in the NBA.
