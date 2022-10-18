ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Key transfer additions give IU women’s basketball depth

Indiana women’s basketball has talent. The Hoosiers open the 2022-23 season ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll, and boast what may be an overall stronger and deeper roster than last year’s team that reached the Sweet 16. Indiana has two returning All-Americans in Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes, but the team’s ceiling could ultimately swing on how well several newcomers adapt to a new situation.
Mike Brey: Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin will start to begin season

Notre Dame will have plenty of experience this season. An incredible six players on the roster are listed as graduates, including returnees Nate Laszewski, Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan and Trey Wertz. All of those players figure to get significant playing time, but there is one freshman who apparently will begin the season in the starting lineup. We’re not talking about JJ Starling (although he should at least merit consideration), but rather a freshman forward, at least according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports:
