Eastern Michigan vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Eastern Michigan (4-3), Ball State (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach...

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO