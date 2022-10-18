HARLINGEN, Texas — Behavioral Health Solutions is a nonprofit organization providing behavioral health and wellness services throughout the southernmost 19 counties in Texas. With the newly acquired funding, Behavioral Health Solutions will provide substance use disorder outpatient treatment services in person and virtually to adults in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties through the Fueling Hope program. Services are currently provided in Weslaco with a Harlingen location to follow within 90 days.

