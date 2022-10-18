Read full article on original website
KMOV
Grill to glory initiative highlights community stability, desire for safer neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis leaders are bringing the grills back out in an effort to bring the community together. They will have weekly Saturday church cookouts in order to bring local churches together and attempt to make neighborhoods safer. More than 200 churches participated in Saturday’s event. In...
KSDK
Next week on Show Me St. Louis: Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'
Next Tuesday on Show Me St. Louis -- get in the Halloween spirit and join Lindenwood University for their annual Dark Carnival. We're talking with the folks who make.
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
Scientist calls Jana Elementary contamination study 'misleading'; lead author stands by report
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Fear and anxiety are at a new high after a study found “unacceptable levels” of radioactive waste at an elementary school in the Hazelwood school district. Ashley Bernaugh was driving in the car after dropping off her son at daycare when she...
KMOV
St. Louis woman calls doctor hero after linking decades of seizures to baby’s vitamin deficiency
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An afternoon of fun, as two-year-old Thomas goes down the big yellow slide, sticks the landing, and soaks in the cheers from mom and dad. A simple joy, mother Kate Keefe, feared she would never get to enjoy. “I’ve had renal failure, heart arrhythmia, seizures...
Kwame Building Group Completes Freedom Suits Memorial to Honor Enslaved Plaintiffs Who Sued For Freedom
Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has completed the Freedom Suits Memorial to honor enslaved plaintiffs who sued for their freedom. The memorial is located at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis where the Dred Scott Case was tried. KWAME served as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR). The Freedom Suits Memorial...
unewsonline.com
Physicians Weigh in Four Months into SSM Health and SLUCare Physicians Group Merge
On July 5, SSM Health announced that it officially assumed ownership of SLUCare Physicians Group from Saint Louis University. This agreement is an effort to improve Saint Louis’s healthcare network by formally combining the medical expertise and practice of the two groups. SSM Health, SLUCare Physician Group, and Saint Louis University School of Medicine have partnered for decades to deliver top rated healthcare to the community. Now, through fully integrating, the two groups hope to provide the community with more functionality and accessibility to care.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: October 20 to 26
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
FOX2now.com
The Only Facial will take expert care of your skin!
ST. LOUIS — As the seasons change, so does our skin. The business, Only Facial, has two locations. Their locations provide dermaplaning and facials tailored to each individual’s skin type and concerns. Owners and estheticians, Jill Alaimo and Katy Allison, joined Studio STL to show off their innovative...
St. Louis Standards: Blues City Deli Is the Soul of Benton Park
The beloved sandwich shop has been feeding St. Louisans since 2004.
Origins of waste: St. Louis’ role in The Manhattan Project
With the discovery of radioactive waste, the question arises, where did this contamination come from? While it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact source, radioactive waste has inhabited the St. Louis region for decades.
timesnewspapers.com
Grace Reed Celebrates 100 Years With A Party At Concordia House
“Grace needs to be the air we breathe, the atmosphere we live in, whether in church or in the home,” according to New York-based senior pastor Allen Snapp. Residents of Concordia House Apartments in Kirkwood live by this same decree, centered from leadership of their fellow neighbor and prayer warrior, Grace Reed, who turned 100 years old on Sept. 3, 2022.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Shooting Friday night near Busch Stadium leaves 1 injured
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex. Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.
Armed suspects rob St. Louis nonprofit that works to curb violence
ST. LOUIS — A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night after two armed suspects entered the office of a St. Louis nonprofit and demanded the man's wallet. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a “hold-up” at about 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Cure Violence office located at 5504 Natural Bridge Rd.
KSDK
Today in St. Louis team taste tests Global Foods Market snack box
Global Foods Market in Kirkwood is launching a three-month snack box subscription. The Today in St. Louis team tried some of the snacks.
Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility
One of the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East.
KMOV
Costco opens new location in University City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
