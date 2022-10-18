ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
urbanreviewstl.com

Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
unewsonline.com

Physicians Weigh in Four Months into SSM Health and SLUCare Physicians Group Merge

On July 5, SSM Health announced that it officially assumed ownership of SLUCare Physicians Group from Saint Louis University. This agreement is an effort to improve Saint Louis’s healthcare network by formally combining the medical expertise and practice of the two groups. SSM Health, SLUCare Physician Group, and Saint Louis University School of Medicine have partnered for decades to deliver top rated healthcare to the community. Now, through fully integrating, the two groups hope to provide the community with more functionality and accessibility to care.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

The Only Facial will take expert care of your skin!

ST. LOUIS — As the seasons change, so does our skin. The business, Only Facial, has two locations. Their locations provide dermaplaning and facials tailored to each individual’s skin type and concerns. Owners and estheticians, Jill Alaimo and Katy Allison, joined Studio STL to show off their innovative...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Grace Reed Celebrates 100 Years With A Party At Concordia House

“Grace needs to be the air we breathe, the atmosphere we live in, whether in church or in the home,” according to New York-based senior pastor Allen Snapp. Residents of Concordia House Apartments in Kirkwood live by this same decree, centered from leadership of their fellow neighbor and prayer warrior, Grace Reed, who turned 100 years old on Sept. 3, 2022.
KIRKWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Shooting Friday night near Busch Stadium leaves 1 injured

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex. Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Armed suspects rob St. Louis nonprofit that works to curb violence

ST. LOUIS — A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night after two armed suspects entered the office of a St. Louis nonprofit and demanded the man's wallet. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a “hold-up” at about 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Cure Violence office located at 5504 Natural Bridge Rd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO

