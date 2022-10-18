Read full article on original website
FDA proposes breakthrough status for devices that address health disparities
The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) has proposed that devices that aim to eliminate disparities in health care be designated breakthrough products. The agency is also considering expanding its criteria for breakthrough devices to include products that treat rare diseases, as well as non-addictive products to treat pain or addiction.
