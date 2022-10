HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point scored four second half goals on its way to defeating the UNC Asheville men's soccer team by a score of 5-0 Friday night in Big South action. Asheville's defense was tested early and often against the Panthers. Early in Friday's contest, the Bulldog defense stood tall and made some stellar stops to keep the match scoreless.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO